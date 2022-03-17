ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nnaji (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
numberfire.com

Denver's Zeke Nnaji (knee) ruled out on Friday

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nnaji will miss his fifth straight game with bilateral knee soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes off the bench against a Cleveland unit ranked fourth in defensive rating. Green's projection includes 7.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest (wrist) questionable for Jazz on Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Trent Forrest (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Forrest is dealing with a wrist injury and is questionable to face Los Angeles on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 11.0 minutes against the Clippers. Forrest's Friday...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
NESN

Spurs' Josh Richardson Is Questionable For Friday's Game Against The Pelicans

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson is questionable for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans with left calf tightness. Spurs Head coach Gregg Popovich has been rolling with Richardson in his starting five, following the season-ending injury to forward Doug McDermott....
NBA
WMBD/WYZZ

Ohio St. Season Over, Pedon Ready To Start At ISU

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ohio State lost to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon 71-61. With that loss, Ryan Pedon is set to get to work as Illinois State’s new head basketball coach. Pedon was officially unveiled as the Redbirds head coach earlier this month, but finished his duties as […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Returning to Atlanta

Patterson signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. There was some concern Patterson's breakout season might price the Falcons out of re-signing the do-it-all threat, but the market for running backs never materialized, thus allowing the 31-year-old to return. The Falcons did add former Chiefs and Bears backup Damien Williams on a one-year deal, which theoretically could cut into Patterson's carries, but it's hard to imagine the former really impacting Patterson's targets given Williams is averaging 7.6 yards-per-catch across his entire career. Given Patterson has tallied a combined 1,455 yards and eight touchdowns across his previous four seasons, it's certainly fair to wonder if the veteran is simply a one-year wonder, but with little standing in the way from a depth chart perspective, Patterson at least appears to be the frontrunner to start next season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Drew Smyly: Agrees to terms with Cubs

Smyly signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Smyly spent time with four teams across the last three seasons, and he'll now join the Cubs' pitching staff ahead of the 2022 campaign. He made 29 appearances (23 starts) for Atlanta last year and posted a 4.48 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 126.2 innings. The southpaw will be in the mix for a back-end rotation role heading into the regular season, but he's also demonstrated an ability to serve as a middle reliever.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Dean: DFA'd by San Francisco

Dean was designated for assignment by the Giants on Sunday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 28-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Giants in November, but he's now been removed from the 40-man roster to make room for the signing of Matthew Boyd. Dean appeared in 22 games for the Cardinals last season and hit .233/.342/.400 with one home run and seven RBI in 38 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't play Saturday

Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Minnesota due to knee soreness, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Antetokounmpo wasn't previously listed on the team's injury report, so it's uncertain when the knee issue flared up. The superstar forward missed a game in late January with right knee soreness but has participated in all but one of Milwaukee's past 20 contests. Jordan Nwora could slide into the starting unit in Antetokounmpo's place against the Timberwolves.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Geron Christian: Agrees to deal with Kansas City

Christian agreed to a contract with the Chiefs on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Christian was a third-round pick out of Louisville by Washington in 2018 and has spent time with the Commanders and Texans during his career. He figures to provide depth at left tackle for the Chiefs in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Jones: Signs two-year deal with Chicago

Jones signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Jones, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, appeared in at least 10 games in all four seasons with Los Angeles and registered at least 30 tackles in each of the past three campaigns. He also notched a career-high three sacks in 2021. Jones profiles as a likely replacement for Akiem Hicks, who is a free agent this offseason after spending the last six seasons in Chicago.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy