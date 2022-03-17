ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

2 charged with stealing from Coxsackie solar farm

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two people have been charged with stealing supplies from a Coxsackie solar farm. New York State Police said Keith Douglas, 31 of Schenectady, and Desmond Morgan, 29 of Albany, were charged on March 16.

Police said Douglas and Morgan stole over $50,000 worth of supplies including copper wire and aluminum from Route 9W Solar Farm Project on two occasions and sold the materials for scrap. The investigation into the electrical supply thefts began in late January.

Charges

  • Grand larceny in the second degree (felony)
  • Grand larceny in the third degree (felony)
Both Douglas and Morgan were arraigned in Coxsackie Town Court and remanded to the Greene County Jail.

