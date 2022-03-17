Notre Dame football recruiting goes all out on St. Patrick's Day
Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you, and to Notre Dame fans, happy second annual Pot of Gold Day.
What exactly is that?
Perhaps the biggest day on Notre Dame football’s recruiting calendar after the Irish kickstarted this campaign on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. As you may recall, this is the day that got Brian Kelly to successfully redefine swagger a year ago.
Notre Dame offered over 60 scholarships to the college football stars of tomorrow on St. Patrick’s Day. Find out a little about every single player to be offered by Notre Dame on Thursday, and notice where these new official Notre Dame targets are from – or aren’t from…
Edge Rusher Sterling Dixon
Sterling Dixon fast facts:
- 6-3, 190-pound edge rusher from Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama.
- Currently 17 offers – Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, several others
Defensive Lineman Dylan Stewart
Dylan Stewart fast facts:
- 6-4, 220-pound defensive lineman from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.
- Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M are among his nearly 20 scholarship offers to date
Defensive Lineman Omar White
Omar White fast facts:
- 6-3, 307-pound defensive lineman from Leesburg, Georgia
- Eight of the 14 SEC programs have already offered him a football scholarship
Tight End Jack Larsen
Jack Larsen quick facts:
- 6-3, 212-pound tight end from Charlotte Catholic high school in Charlotte, North Carolina
- Three-star prospect on 247Sports composite (it’s early, remember)
- Notre Dame was his 17th offer nationally
Defensive Back Braydon Lee
Braydon Lee fast facts:
- 6-1, 163-pound cornerback from Herbert Flowers High School in Maryland
- 15 offers entering today including from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M
Linebacker Gabriel Williams
Gabriel Williams fast facts:
- 6-3, 190-pound linebacker out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore
- Notre Dame appears to be among the first 10 programs nationally to offer him
Edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins
Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins fast facts:
- 6-3, 200-pound edge rusher out of Destrehan, Louisiana
- Florida State and Michigan have already offered the 2024 prospect
Linebacker Myles Graham
Myles Graham fast facts:
- Expected to be one of the very top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class
- 6-1, 200-pound linebacker from Woodward Academy in Atlanta which is the same school that former Notre Dame safety Khari Gee attended
- Already has nearly 30 scholarship offers including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and several other big-time programs
Safety Noah Dixon
Noah Dixon fast facts:
- 6-0, 170-pound safety from Lagrange (Troup County), Georgia
- Georgia, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma have already offered scholarships
Defensive Lineman Champ Thompson
Champ Thompson fast facts:
- 6-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia
- Miami, Florida State and Ole Miss are among the early offers he’s received
Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe
Jaylen Mbakwe Fast Facts:
- 5-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Clay-Chakville in Pinson, Alabama
- Already has offers from 11 SEC programs
Defensive Back Zaquan Patterson
Zaquan Patterson fast facts:
- 6-0, 185 pounds out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami Gardens, Florida
- Five-star and top-20 overall prospect in 247Sports composite for 2024 class
- Currently holds 20 offers nationally
Running Back Anthony Carrie
Anthony Carrie fast facts:
- 6-0, 185-pound running back out of Tampa, Florida
- Already has more than 30 offers nationally
Cornerback Travaris Banks
Travaris Banks fast facts:
- 6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State were his only announced offers as of March 17
Athlete Demarcus Riddick
Demarcus Riddick fast facts:
- 6-2, 190-pound athlete from Clanton, Alabama
- 11 offers to date with six of them being from SEC programs
Tight end Brady Prieskorn
Brady Prieskorn fast facts:
- 6-6, 215-pound tight end out of Rochester, Michigan.
- Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State are among the nearly 15 programs to already extend offers
Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson
Kavion Henderson fast facts:
- 6-3, 240 pounds out of Leeds, Alabama
- Already more than 25 offers to date, including much of the SEC
Linebacker Kristopher Jones
Kristopher Jones fast facts:
- 6-2, 205 pounds out of Stafford, Virginia
- Has a dozen offers from mostly East Coast programs
Cornerback Charles Lester, III
Charles Lester, III fast facts:
- Five-star and 13th overall player nationally in 247Sports composite for 2024.
- 6-2, 171-pound cornerback out of Sarasota, Florida
Running Back Jerrick Gibson
Jerrick Gibson fast facts:
- 5-10, 180-pound running back out of national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida
- Listed as the nation’s top 2024 running back according to 247Sports composite.
Linebacker Zavier Hamilton
Zavier Hamilton fast facts:
- 5-11, 195-pound linebacker from Andalusia, Alabama
- Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU are among the handful of teams to have already offered him
- He’s the first Zavier with a “Z” that I can recall, so props to his parents for being original
Wide Reciever Zion Ragins
Zion Ragins fast facts:
- Nearly 15 scholarships to date for 5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Georgia
- Speedster has run several 100-meter dashes timed under 11 seconds, fastest being 10.47 seconds
Edge Jonathan Echols
Jonathan Echols fast facts:
- 6-4, 215-pound athlete out of IMG Academy in Florida
- Could be a defensive end or could play tight end in college as he’s a freakish athlete for his size
- Already has over 20 scholarship offers
Tight End Martavious Collins
Martavious Collins fast facts:
- 6-3, 241-pound prospect out of Rome, Georgia
- Ranked as a four-star prospect on 247Sports composite
Safety Zavier Mincey
Zavier Mincey fast facts:
- 6-3, 190-pound safety out of Daytona, Florida
- Just his sixth offer, something that shocks Brian Smith of Sports Illustrated.
Cornerback Omillio Agard
Omillio Agard fast facts:
- Five-star recruit and top-25 overall player in 2024 class according to 247Sports composite
- Nearly 20 offers already for the 6-0, 160-pound cornerback from St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia.
Defensive Lineman David Stone
David Stone fast facts:
- 5-star on 247Sports composite, checking in as 21st-ranked player nationally in the class
- 6-4, 255-pounder from IMG Academy in Florida, the third player from that team offered by Notre Dame on Thursday
- Multiple 247Sports recruiting experts have crystal ball predictions that Stone will end up at Oklahoma
Defensive Back Marquis Gallegos
Marquis Gallegos fast facts:
- 6-1, 170-pound safety from West Hills, California.
- Recently visited with Lincoln Riley and USC
Safety Tylen Singleton
Tylen Singleton Fast Facts:
- Calls Many, Louisiana, home
- 6-2, 195-pound safety ranked in 247Sports top 35 players in their early evaluations of the 2024 recruiting class
Athlete/Safety Damian Thompson
Damian Thompson Fast Facts:
- 6-0, 175-pound athlete out of Mars Hills Bible School in Florence, Alabama
- Notre Dame joins Louisville, Georgia, Ole Miss and Northern Alabama to have extended scholarship offers
Running Back Davion Gause
Davion Gause Fast Facts:
- 5-10, 197-pound running back out of Hollywood, Florida
- First player in history to be named the Rising Stars South Florida Player of the Year twice
Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith
Jeremiah Smith fast facts:
- 6-3, 185-pound wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida
- Ranked as a top-15 player nationally by 247Sports composite in the 2024 class
- Already has nearly 25 offers, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Cornerback Tayvon Feagin
Tayvon Feagin fast facts:
- 6-0, 170-pound cornerback out of Tampa, Florida
- Over 40 scholarships already including powerhouses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and several others
Edge Rusher Joshua Lloyd
Joshua Lloyd Fast Facts:
- 6-1, 220-pound edge defender from Deerfield Beach, Florida
- Has also been offered by Georgia Tech
Athlete Jason Mitchell
Jason Mitchell Fast Facts:
- 6-3, 185-pound athlete from Junipero Serra in California
- Had six scholarships entering Thursday according to 247Sports
Wide Receiver Bredell Richardson
Bredell Richardson fast facts:
- 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Tampa, Florida
- Already has more than 30 scholarship offers nationally, including Alabama
Athlete Kaj Sanders
Kaj Sanders Fast Facts:
- 6-1, 175-pound athlete out of Oradell, New Jersey
- Attends same high school that Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli attended (Bergen Catholic)
Tight End Landen Thomas
Landen Thomas fast facts:
- 6-4, 210-pound tight end from Moultrie, Georgia
- Top-20 player nationally according to 247Sports rankings
- His 24 scholarship offers include 10 from SEC programs including both Alabama and LSU
Linebacker Adarius Hayes
Adarius Hayes fast facts:
- 6-4, 210-pound linebacker from Largo, Florida
- 12 scholarship offers already, including the all-important Alabama one
Running Back Bryan Jackson
Bryan Jackson fast facts:
- 5-11, 215-pound running back from McKinney, Texas
- Voted a Texas 5-6A first-team all-district selection as a sophomore
Wide Receiver Micah Hudson
Micah Hudson fast facts:
- 6-0, 186-pound wide receiver out of Lake Belton High School in Texas
- Currently ranked 36th nationally in the 247Sports composite for 2024
Edge Defender Elijah Rushing
Elijah Rushing Fast Facts:
- 6-5, 225-pound edge defender out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona
- Reported to have been offered by over half the teams in the Pac 12.
- Ranks 45th overall nationally in 247Sports Composite Rankings for 2024.
Wide Receiver Jason Robinson
Jason Robinson Fast Facts:
- 5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Long Beach Poly High School in California
- Robinson was offered a scholarship by USC in September of 2021 and committed to the Trojans two weeks later and remains a verbal commitment at this time
Linebacker Cayden Jones
Cayden Jones Fast Facts:
- 6-4, 205-pound linebacker from Christ School in Arden, North Carolina
- Has 13 scholarship offers from mostly southeast based programs but also included in already offering him is Oklahoma
Wide Receiver Joseph Stone
- 5-11, 180-pound athlete from Loganville (Grayson), Georgia
- Roughly 20 offers nationally so far
- Mike Singer of On3 calls him a big-time Notre Dame prospect after a recent performance
Cornerback Antione Jackson
Antione Jackson Fast Facts:
- 6-0, 170-pound cornerback from Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale
- Of his 13 listed offers to date, five are from SEC programs including Florida, Georgia, and LSU
Athlete Josiah Brown
Josiah Brown Fast Facts:
- 6-1, 170-pound athlete from Hicksville, New York
- Notre Dame joins Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and West Virginia in having offered him
Offensive Lineman Peter Jones
Peter Jones Fast Facts:
- 6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Malvern, Pennsylvania
- His 14 scholarship offers include the likes of Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, an West Virginia
- Set to visit Notre Dame in early April according to an Irish Breakdown report
Edge Defender Jayshawn Ross
Jayshawn Ross Fast Facts:
- 6-4, 220-pound edge defender from Kansas City, Missouri
- Now has seven listed offers including from Iowa, Penn State, and USC
Edge Defender Owen Wafle
Owen Wafle Fast Facts:
- 6-3, 235-pound edge defender from Princeton, New Jersey
- Notre Dame joins Michigan State, Rutgers, and Syracuse as a few of the eight teams to have now offered scholarships
Edge Defender Ernest Willor
Ernest Willor Fast Facts:
- 6-4, 220-pound edge defender from St. Paul’s School in Baltimore
- Notre Dame joins Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State among others who have already offered the standout sophomore
Defensive Back Eli Bowen
Eli Bowen Fast Facts:
- 5-9, 165-pound defensive back from Guyer, Texas
- Notre Dame becomes his sixth listed offer, joining LSU, Ole Miss, and others
- Brother of Peyton Bowen, a defensive back commitment in the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class
Defensive Back Mike Matthews
Mike Matthews Fast Facts:
- 6-2, 170-pound defensive back from Parkview High School in Georgia
- Notre Dame joins Georgia Tech, Pitt, and Wake Forest in offering the high school sophomore
Offensive Lineman Kyle Altuner
Kyle Altuner Fast Facts:
- 6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Olney, Maryland
- Notre Dame joins Boston College, Penn State, Ole Miss, and others in having offered him
Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Fast Facts:
- 6-2, 205-pound linebacker from St. John Bosco high school in California
- Notre Dame joins Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and several others in already offering the rising star
Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan
Jeremiah McClellan Fast Facts:
- 6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from St. Louis
- Already has nearly 20 scholarship offers
Running Back Nate Palmer
Nate Palmer Fast Facts:
- 5-11, 180-pound running back from Decatur, Texas
- Texas District 8-5A D-I Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.
Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
Brandon Davis-Swain Fast Facts:
- 6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Michigan high school powerhouse West Bloomfield
- Nearly 20 offers to date including from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and others
Offensive Lineman Josiah Thompson
Josiah Thompson Fast Facts:
- 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Dillon, South Carolina
- South Carolina, Florida State, and Kentucky were among the first teams to offer the mountain of a young man
Athlete Troy Stevenson
Troy Stevenson Fast Facts:
- 6-0, 165-pound defensive back target from Charleston, South Carolina
- Louisville, LSU, and Ole Miss were among the very first Power Five programs to offer scholarships
Linebacker Edwin Spillman
Edwin Spillman Fast Facts:
- 6-2, 221-pound linebacker from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville
- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee are among those to have already offered the star talent
Wide Receiver Zycarl Lewis
Zycarl Lewis Fast Facts:
- 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa
- Top-10 receiver in 2024 class nationally according to 247Sports Composite
- No, he is not the son of the Olympic legend
Defensive Lineman Aydin Breland
Ayidan Breland Fast Facts:
- 6-5, 315-pound boulder from Santa Ana (Mater Dei), Calif.
- Alabama, Oregon, and USC have all already offered the four-star prospect
Edge Defender Eddrick Houston
Eddrick Houston Fast Facts:
- 6-3, 210-pound edge defender from Buford, Georgia
- Powerhouses Alabama and Georgia have already offered the Peach State standout
- Attends same high school as former Notre Dame star running back Darius Walker
Running Back Cameron Davis
Cameron Davis Fast Facts:
- 5-10, 190-pound running back from Albany, Georgia
- Listed as a top 30 player overall in the 2024 cycle by 247Sports Composite Rankings
- Committed to Florida State on Feb. 25, 2021
