Notre Dame football recruiting goes all out on St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all of you, and to Notre Dame fans, happy second annual Pot of Gold Day.

What exactly is that?

Perhaps the biggest day on Notre Dame football’s recruiting calendar after the Irish kickstarted this campaign on St. Patrick’s Day 2021. As you may recall, this is the day that got Brian Kelly to successfully redefine swagger a year ago.

Notre Dame offered over 60 scholarships to the college football stars of tomorrow on St. Patrick’s Day. Find out a little about every single player to be offered by Notre Dame on Thursday, and notice where these new official Notre Dame targets are from – or aren’t from…

Edge Rusher Sterling Dixon

Sterling Dixon fast facts:

6-3, 190-pound edge rusher from Mobile Christian School in Mobile, Alabama.

Currently 17 offers – Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, several others

Defensive Lineman Dylan Stewart

Dylan Stewart fast facts:

6-4, 220-pound defensive lineman from Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, D.C.

Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M are among his nearly 20 scholarship offers to date

Defensive Lineman Omar White

Omar White fast facts:

6-3, 307-pound defensive lineman from Leesburg, Georgia

Eight of the 14 SEC programs have already offered him a football scholarship

Tight End Jack Larsen

Jack Larsen quick facts:

6-3, 212-pound tight end from Charlotte Catholic high school in Charlotte, North Carolina

Three-star prospect on 247Sports composite (it’s early, remember)

Notre Dame was his 17th offer nationally

Defensive Back Braydon Lee

Braydon Lee fast facts:

6-1, 163-pound cornerback from Herbert Flowers High School in Maryland

15 offers entering today including from Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M

Linebacker Gabriel Williams

Gabriel Williams fast facts:

6-3, 190-pound linebacker out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore

Notre Dame appears to be among the first 10 programs nationally to offer him

Edge rusher Kolaj Cobbins

Kolaj “Tut” Cobbins fast facts:

6-3, 200-pound edge rusher out of Destrehan, Louisiana

Florida State and Michigan have already offered the 2024 prospect

Linebacker Myles Graham

Myles Graham fast facts:

Expected to be one of the very top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class

6-1, 200-pound linebacker from Woodward Academy in Atlanta which is the same school that former Notre Dame safety Khari Gee attended

Already has nearly 30 scholarship offers including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State and several other big-time programs

Safety Noah Dixon

Noah Dixon fast facts:

6-0, 170-pound safety from Lagrange (Troup County), Georgia

Georgia, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma have already offered scholarships

Defensive Lineman Champ Thompson

Champ Thompson fast facts:

6-3, 250-pound defensive lineman from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia

Miami, Florida State and Ole Miss are among the early offers he’s received

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe

Jaylen Mbakwe Fast Facts:

5-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Clay-Chakville in Pinson, Alabama

Already has offers from 11 SEC programs

Defensive Back Zaquan Patterson

Zaquan Patterson fast facts:

6-0, 185 pounds out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Miami Gardens, Florida

Five-star and top-20 overall prospect in 247Sports composite for 2024 class

Currently holds 20 offers nationally

Running Back Anthony Carrie

Anthony Carrie fast facts:

6-0, 185-pound running back out of Tampa, Florida

Already has more than 30 offers nationally

Cornerback Travaris Banks

Travaris Banks fast facts:

6-2, 180-pound cornerback from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama, Auburn and Mississippi State were his only announced offers as of March 17

Athlete Demarcus Riddick

Demarcus Riddick fast facts:

6-2, 190-pound athlete from Clanton, Alabama

11 offers to date with six of them being from SEC programs

Tight end Brady Prieskorn

Brady Prieskorn fast facts:

6-6, 215-pound tight end out of Rochester, Michigan.

Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State are among the nearly 15 programs to already extend offers

Defensive Lineman Kavion Henderson

Kavion Henderson fast facts:

6-3, 240 pounds out of Leeds, Alabama

Already more than 25 offers to date, including much of the SEC

Linebacker Kristopher Jones

Kristopher Jones fast facts:

6-2, 205 pounds out of Stafford, Virginia

Has a dozen offers from mostly East Coast programs

Cornerback Charles Lester, III

Charles Lester, III fast facts:

Five-star and 13th overall player nationally in 247Sports composite for 2024.

6-2, 171-pound cornerback out of Sarasota, Florida

Running Back Jerrick Gibson

Jerrick Gibson fast facts:

5-10, 180-pound running back out of national powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida

Listed as the nation’s top 2024 running back according to 247Sports composite.

Linebacker Zavier Hamilton

Zavier Hamilton fast facts:

5-11, 195-pound linebacker from Andalusia, Alabama

Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU are among the handful of teams to have already offered him

He’s the first Zavier with a “Z” that I can recall, so props to his parents for being original

Wide Reciever Zion Ragins

Zion Ragins fast facts:

Nearly 15 scholarships to date for 5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Georgia

Speedster has run several 100-meter dashes timed under 11 seconds, fastest being 10.47 seconds

Edge Jonathan Echols

Jonathan Echols fast facts:

6-4, 215-pound athlete out of IMG Academy in Florida

Could be a defensive end or could play tight end in college as he’s a freakish athlete for his size

Already has over 20 scholarship offers

Tight End Martavious Collins

Martavious Collins fast facts:

6-3, 241-pound prospect out of Rome, Georgia

Ranked as a four-star prospect on 247Sports composite

Safety Zavier Mincey

Zavier Mincey fast facts:

6-3, 190-pound safety out of Daytona, Florida

Just his sixth offer, something that shocks Brian Smith of Sports Illustrated.

Cornerback Omillio Agard

Omillio Agard fast facts:

Five-star recruit and top-25 overall player in 2024 class according to 247Sports composite

Nearly 20 offers already for the 6-0, 160-pound cornerback from St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia.

Defensive Lineman David Stone

David Stone fast facts:

5-star on 247Sports composite, checking in as 21st-ranked player nationally in the class

6-4, 255-pounder from IMG Academy in Florida, the third player from that team offered by Notre Dame on Thursday

Multiple 247Sports recruiting experts have crystal ball predictions that Stone will end up at Oklahoma

Defensive Back Marquis Gallegos

Marquis Gallegos fast facts:

6-1, 170-pound safety from West Hills, California.

Recently visited with Lincoln Riley and USC

Safety Tylen Singleton

Tylen Singleton Fast Facts:

Calls Many, Louisiana, home

6-2, 195-pound safety ranked in 247Sports top 35 players in their early evaluations of the 2024 recruiting class

Athlete/Safety Damian Thompson

Damian Thompson Fast Facts:

6-0, 175-pound athlete out of Mars Hills Bible School in Florence, Alabama

Notre Dame joins Louisville, Georgia, Ole Miss and Northern Alabama to have extended scholarship offers

Running Back Davion Gause

Davion Gause Fast Facts:

5-10, 197-pound running back out of Hollywood, Florida

First player in history to be named the Rising Stars South Florida Player of the Year twice

Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith fast facts:

6-3, 185-pound wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Florida

Ranked as a top-15 player nationally by 247Sports composite in the 2024 class

Already has nearly 25 offers, including Alabama, Florida and Georgia

Cornerback Tayvon Feagin

Tayvon Feagin fast facts:

6-0, 170-pound cornerback out of Tampa, Florida

Over 40 scholarships already including powerhouses Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State and several others

Edge Rusher Joshua Lloyd

Joshua Lloyd Fast Facts:

6-1, 220-pound edge defender from Deerfield Beach, Florida

Has also been offered by Georgia Tech

Athlete Jason Mitchell

Jason Mitchell Fast Facts:

6-3, 185-pound athlete from Junipero Serra in California

Had six scholarships entering Thursday according to 247Sports

Wide Receiver Bredell Richardson

Bredell Richardson fast facts:

6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Tampa, Florida

Already has more than 30 scholarship offers nationally, including Alabama

Athlete Kaj Sanders

Kaj Sanders Fast Facts:

6-1, 175-pound athlete out of Oradell, New Jersey

Attends same high school that Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli attended (Bergen Catholic)

Tight End Landen Thomas

Landen Thomas fast facts:

6-4, 210-pound tight end from Moultrie, Georgia

Top-20 player nationally according to 247Sports rankings

His 24 scholarship offers include 10 from SEC programs including both Alabama and LSU

Linebacker Adarius Hayes

Adarius Hayes fast facts:

6-4, 210-pound linebacker from Largo, Florida

12 scholarship offers already, including the all-important Alabama one

Running Back Bryan Jackson

Bryan Jackson fast facts:

5-11, 215-pound running back from McKinney, Texas

Voted a Texas 5-6A first-team all-district selection as a sophomore

Wide Receiver Micah Hudson

Micah Hudson fast facts:

6-0, 186-pound wide receiver out of Lake Belton High School in Texas

Currently ranked 36th nationally in the 247Sports composite for 2024

Edge Defender Elijah Rushing

Elijah Rushing Fast Facts:

6-5, 225-pound edge defender out of Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona

Reported to have been offered by over half the teams in the Pac 12.

Ranks 45th overall nationally in 247Sports Composite Rankings for 2024.

Wide Receiver Jason Robinson

Jason Robinson Fast Facts:

5-9, 150-pound wide receiver out of Long Beach Poly High School in California

Robinson was offered a scholarship by USC in September of 2021 and committed to the Trojans two weeks later and remains a verbal commitment at this time

Linebacker Cayden Jones

Cayden Jones Fast Facts:

6-4, 205-pound linebacker from Christ School in Arden, North Carolina

Has 13 scholarship offers from mostly southeast based programs but also included in already offering him is Oklahoma

Wide Receiver Joseph Stone

5-11, 180-pound athlete from Loganville (Grayson), Georgia

Roughly 20 offers nationally so far

Mike Singer of On3 calls him a big-time Notre Dame prospect after a recent performance

Cornerback Antione Jackson

Antione Jackson Fast Facts:

6-0, 170-pound cornerback from Dillard High School in Ft. Lauderdale

Of his 13 listed offers to date, five are from SEC programs including Florida, Georgia, and LSU

Athlete Josiah Brown

Josiah Brown Fast Facts:

6-1, 170-pound athlete from Hicksville, New York

Notre Dame joins Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and West Virginia in having offered him

Offensive Lineman Peter Jones

Peter Jones Fast Facts:

6-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Malvern, Pennsylvania

His 14 scholarship offers include the likes of Boston College, Michigan, Penn State, Pitt, an West Virginia

Set to visit Notre Dame in early April according to an Irish Breakdown report

Edge Defender Jayshawn Ross

Jayshawn Ross Fast Facts:

6-4, 220-pound edge defender from Kansas City, Missouri

Now has seven listed offers including from Iowa, Penn State, and USC

Edge Defender Owen Wafle

Owen Wafle Fast Facts:

6-3, 235-pound edge defender from Princeton, New Jersey

Notre Dame joins Michigan State, Rutgers, and Syracuse as a few of the eight teams to have now offered scholarships

Edge Defender Ernest Willor

Ernest Willor Fast Facts:

6-4, 220-pound edge defender from St. Paul’s School in Baltimore

Notre Dame joins Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State among others who have already offered the standout sophomore

Defensive Back Eli Bowen

Eli Bowen Fast Facts:

5-9, 165-pound defensive back from Guyer, Texas

Notre Dame becomes his sixth listed offer, joining LSU, Ole Miss, and others

Brother of Peyton Bowen, a defensive back commitment in the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class

Defensive Back Mike Matthews

Mike Matthews Fast Facts:

6-2, 170-pound defensive back from Parkview High School in Georgia

Notre Dame joins Georgia Tech, Pitt, and Wake Forest in offering the high school sophomore

Offensive Lineman Kyle Altuner

Kyle Altuner Fast Facts:

6-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Olney, Maryland

Notre Dame joins Boston College, Penn State, Ole Miss, and others in having offered him

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Fast Facts:

6-2, 205-pound linebacker from St. John Bosco high school in California

Notre Dame joins Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and several others in already offering the rising star

Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Jeremiah McClellan Fast Facts:

6-1, 185-pound wide receiver from St. Louis

Already has nearly 20 scholarship offers

Running Back Nate Palmer

Nate Palmer Fast Facts:

5-11, 180-pound running back from Decatur, Texas

Texas District 8-5A D-I Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore.

Defensive Lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

Brandon Davis-Swain Fast Facts:

6-4, 240-pound defensive lineman from Michigan high school powerhouse West Bloomfield

Nearly 20 offers to date including from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, and others

Offensive Lineman Josiah Thompson

Josiah Thompson Fast Facts:

6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Dillon, South Carolina

South Carolina, Florida State, and Kentucky were among the first teams to offer the mountain of a young man

Athlete Troy Stevenson

Troy Stevenson Fast Facts:

6-0, 165-pound defensive back target from Charleston, South Carolina

Louisville, LSU, and Ole Miss were among the very first Power Five programs to offer scholarships

Linebacker Edwin Spillman

Edwin Spillman Fast Facts:

6-2, 221-pound linebacker from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and Tennessee are among those to have already offered the star talent

Wide Receiver Zycarl Lewis

Zycarl Lewis Fast Facts:

5-10, 160-pound wide receiver from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa

Top-10 receiver in 2024 class nationally according to 247Sports Composite

No, he is not the son of the Olympic legend

Defensive Lineman Aydin Breland

Ayidan Breland Fast Facts:

6-5, 315-pound boulder from Santa Ana (Mater Dei), Calif.

Alabama, Oregon, and USC have all already offered the four-star prospect

Edge Defender Eddrick Houston

Eddrick Houston Fast Facts:

6-3, 210-pound edge defender from Buford, Georgia

Powerhouses Alabama and Georgia have already offered the Peach State standout

Attends same high school as former Notre Dame star running back Darius Walker

Running Back Cameron Davis

Cameron Davis Fast Facts: