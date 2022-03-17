ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tom Holland, Zendaya & Jacob Batalon Watch Their Skillful, Comedic ‘Spider-Man’ Audition Tapes Together

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

In 2015, successful British actor and dancer, Tom Holland, landed his next big role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man . Holland is joined by Euphoria star and Executive Producer Zendaya and breakout star Jacob Batalon. After a successful box office debut, the trio takes a look at their audition tapes together and it is both hilarious and skillful.

In a new video shared by Sony, the trio look back at their audition tapes for the film. Viewers can sense a feeling of embarrassment and humility as each of the actors watched their performances.

Holland skillfully decided to backflip into his audition. Zendaya and Batalon watched an impressive and never-before-seen move by the Spider-Man star. Holland’s co-stars did their best to resist a belting of laughter, but it’s nearly impossible. As they watched Batalon’s tape, Zendaya called him a “cutie” as they all laughed together in nostalgic disbelief as Batalon secured such a major breakout role. When Zendaya’s audition tape played, Holland said that she’s the only one who was simply “really good.” She agreed that hers was in fact, really good.

“I’d say they made a good decision,” Zendaya said about the film’s casting selection. Their first film together was 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming . The third film in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home , ended with the connection between the three friends severed. There has not been a confirmation of where the franchise may go from here, but Sony is said to be making plans for another trilogy of Spider-Man movies with Marvel. Holland has said he’s still considering what path he wants to take with Peter Parker. “I don’t know what the future of Spider-Man looks like. I don’t know whether I’m going to be a part of it,” he told Extra in 2021.

Holland and Zendaya are both wildly busy with loads of projects in store. Holland is attached to a Fred Astaire biopic, while Zendaya will play Ronnie Spector in a new film, appear in Dune 2 , and has a third season of Euphoria underway. Check out the video of the three stars watching their audition tapes below.

Comments / 0

