Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morant is still dealing with right knee soreness. He played through a back ailment on Friday, but now, he has been ruled out of action due to the knee. Expect Tre Jones to return to the starting five at point guard. Killian Tillie, dealing with left knee soreness, is also out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO