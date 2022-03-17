ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Target RedCard review: A credit card for big-box shopping

By Simple Dollar
ZDNet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's back to school, off to work or out to play, Target has become one of the favorite destinations for people seeking everyday items. Like most other big-box retailers, the store offers consumers a way to bag some extra savings through its credit card offering, the Target RedCard....

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Sam's Club Just A Made A Huge Change To Its Rewards Program

Sam's Club, the warehouse chain owned by the Walmart corporation, is known for its competitive prices and membership perks. Sam's Club sells bulk items at warehouse prices in direct competition with rival Costco. Sam's Club first opened in 1983 and was named after Walmart founder Sam Walton. Though Sam's Club reported $57.8 billion in sales for 2019, that figure is down about 2.3% from the previous year, according to the SEC. And in 2018, Walmart chose to close 63 Sam's Club locations across the country, some with little to no notice for its employees, reports Business Insider. But the Sam's Club website says the company still boasts over 600 locations nationwide. Part of the draw of club-style warehouses is the rewards and perks that come with the membership, beyond just the lower prices. The 40% lower price tag as opposed to regular grocery stores isn't too bad either (via Motley Fool). Sam's Club has recently changed its rewards program though, possibly in an effort to pull in new customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
DFW Community News

How to Buy Costco Gas Without A Membership

Costco is my favorite place to get gas. Not only is it convenient (I can shop for groceries and fill up at once) but it’s also cheaper than any nearby gas station. With that being said, there is a common misconception that the only way to buy Costco gas is if you have a membership.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Cash Card#Credit Score#Gift Cards#Mastercard#Target
CNET

Become a Sam's Club Member for Less: For $20 You Get a $10 Gift Card, Free Chicken and More

Groceries are probably a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not try and save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of cost-saving benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries, and lots more. A 1-year membership would typically cost you $45 total, but now through March 6, you can sign up for just $20, less than half the usual cost. Plus, you'll get a rotisserie chicken, 8-pack of cupcakes and a $10 Sam's Club e-gift card, a $23 value altogether, thrown in for free just to help sweeten the deal. This basically means you are paying under $10 out of pocket for the membership.
LIFESTYLE
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
BGR.com

One of Costco’s biggest secrets was just revealed

It’s only recently that I’ve discovered just how passionate Costco’s loyal fan base is for the membership-only retail chain. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also promote changes in that product availability, in addition to touting the myriad deals that shoppers quickly pounce on. And then there’s the Costco Kirkland Signature brand.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

If you need to cash a check and you have a bank account, you likely don't give it a second thought – you just head to a branch or ATM. But though most of America uses a bank or credit union, the most recent survey by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., in 2019, found that more than 5% of U.S. households – about 7.1 million – are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account.
CREDITS & LOANS
Mashed

What Target Employees Wish Shoppers Knew About The New Wage Increase

Target made some serious headlines around the world when the retail juggernaut announced that it's raising its minimum wage to "as much as" $24 per hour, per NPR. Unfortunately, people keep glossing over the "as much as" or similar verbiage, much to the annoyance of those who currently work at Target.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy