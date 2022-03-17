For 9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds, A Deep Cleansing Skincare Routine Is Key

Melissa Barrera has a newfound appreciation for the craft of fashion. This month, the Scream and In the Heights star jetted to Madrid shortly after attending Paris Fashion Week (a delayed honeymoon of sorts, with her husband Paco Zazueta), but before she entered full vacation mode, she took a trip to 19M, the Chanel Métiers d'art building filled with seven floors of the maison’s ateliers and named after Coco Chanel (her birthday was August 19, and the “M” stands for métiers, mode, mains, manufacturers, and maisons). Inside the design space, Barrera learned all about the process of hand-making each piece that ends up on the runway, from shoes to buttons to jackets and everything in between.
