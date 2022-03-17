ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For 9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds, A Deep Cleansing Skincare Routine Is Key

Cover picture for the articleAisha Hinds did not plan to sign on to another procedural drama. After cutting her teeth on such shows as NYPD Blue, ER, Bones, Law & Order: SVU and CSI: NY and Miami, Hinds was in the middle of shooting Godzilla: King of the Monsters in the summer of 2017 when...

Deadline

Angela Bassett’s ‘9-1-1’ Character Athena Grant Set For ‘Lonestar’ Crossover

Click here to read the full article. Angela Bassett‘s 9-1-1 character Sergeant Athena Grant is headed over to franchise spinoff series Lone Star for a special crossover episode airing March 21 on Fox. Lone Star airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT following 9-1-1‘s spring premiere an hour prior. In the Lone Star episode titled “Prince Albert in a Can,” Owen (Rob Lowe) and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine (guest star Amy Acker) receives a package at the governor’s office that may contain a bio-hazard. Meanwhile, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) team up to investigate a prank...
TVLine

9-1-1 Returns: Get Early Intel on Maddie and Chimney's Reunion, Eddie's Crisis and the 118's New 'Female Buck'

Click here to read the full article. When 9-1-1 returns for the back half of its fifth season on Monday (Fox, 8/7c), it’ll bring all of your favorites along for the ride — and we do mean all of them. Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi), not seen together since the season began, will finally share the screen on March 28 in what executive producer Kristen Reidel jokingly calls “our one-episode spinoff.” “They’ve both been through a lot individually,” Reidel tells TVLine of the estranged parents. “Maddie was in a very dark place when she left L.A., and we will...
shefinds

You May Need To Sit Down Before You See Jennifer Aniston’s New Bangs—Wow!

From her iconic layered ‘Rachel’ cut to her classic, long beachy waves, whenever Jennifer Aniston rocks a stunning hairstyle, the world takes notes. Now, the agelessly beautiful Morning Show star, 53, has debuted subtle curtain bangs for her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, co-starring Adam Sandler. As expected, she looks absolutely radiant in the face-framing cut.
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Leaves Fans Speechless In A Fiery Cut-Out Bodysuit At SXSW—She's A Total Knock Out In This Sexy Look!

Sandra Bullock, 57, is no stranger to head-turning red carpet looks (remember her skintight, crystal jumpsuit last December at The Unforgivable premiere?) Naturally, the Miss Congeniality icon continued her string of stunning outfits at SXSW in Austin, Texas last week in a bright-red, oversized blazer with wide-leg, drawstring matching pants and our favorite item— a fitted bodysuit with twisting details that revealed ab-baring cut-outs.
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
wmagazine.com

Versace Enlists Celeb Sisters to Promote the New Medusa Mini

It seems Donatella Versace subscribes to the notion that two is always better than one. Why have one Hadid when you can have both? When it came to Versace’s spring/summer 2022 campaign, Donatella tapped both model sisters to lead the way, and now, as the brand promotes the latest iteration of their popular Medusa bag, even more famous sister duos are getting adopted into the Versace family.
TVLine

9-1-1's Angela Bassett Crosses Over to Lone Star Next Week — Watch Promo

Click here to read the full article. 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star aren’t just joining each other on Monday nights — they’re joining forces. The parent series returns to Fox for the second half of its fifth season on March 21 (8/7c), an evening that continues with Angela Bassett making a special guest appearance as Athena Grant on a new episode of Lone Star at 9 pm. So, what brings Athena from Los Angeles to Austin? According to the Lone Star episode’s official synopsis, “Owen and the 126 race to the rescue when Catherine receives a package at the governor’s office that...
wmagazine.com

Sandra Bullock Reveals She is Taking a Break from Acting

If you’re a Sandra Bullock fan, make sure you don’t miss the actress’ upcoming film The Lost City when it premieres later this month, or Bullet Train when it comes out in July, because that may be the last you see of her for awhile. The Oscar winner just announced she will be taking a break from acting, and even she doesn’t know how long the hiatus will last.
wmagazine.com

Melissa Barrera Considers Her Clothes Very Carefully

Melissa Barrera has a newfound appreciation for the craft of fashion. This month, the Scream and In the Heights star jetted to Madrid shortly after attending Paris Fashion Week (a delayed honeymoon of sorts, with her husband Paco Zazueta), but before she entered full vacation mode, she took a trip to 19M, the Chanel Métiers d'art building filled with seven floors of the maison’s ateliers and named after Coco Chanel (her birthday was August 19, and the “M” stands for métiers, mode, mains, manufacturers, and maisons). Inside the design space, Barrera learned all about the process of hand-making each piece that ends up on the runway, from shoes to buttons to jackets and everything in between.
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
San Eli News

Kat Dennings Has Multiple Of This $8 Cleansing Tool For Her Skincare Needs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever since House Bunny, we’ve loved Kat Dennings for her down-to-earth personality and stellar humor. Now, our love has grown when we realized how down-to-earth she is with her self-care routine as well.
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Came to Rachel Zegler’s Rescue After Her Dress Broke at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Rachel Zegler had quite the Sunday. Not only did she get dressed up to attend both the British Academy Film and Television Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards (where she was nominated for Best Young Actor, but lost to Jude Hill from Belfast), the actress then put on a third look of the night to attend the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party. Despite the glitz and glam, getting to wear a Vivienne Westwood dress, Christian Dior gown, and a David Koma set, Zegler’s best moment of the day actually occurred when one of these designer looks failed her.
wmagazine.com

Channing Tatum Was Once Just a Random Plus One at Sandra Bullock’s Birthday Party

These days, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are highly interconnected. Their kids are friends, they’re friends, and they’re starring in the upcoming blockbuster, The Lost City, together where they play potential lovers. But of course, their relationship had to start somewhere, and funny enough, it began years ago, during Tatum’s very first week in Hollywood.
wmagazine.com

All the Best Looks From Gossip Girl Season Two So Far

HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot had a bit of a bumpy start, but in the end, it managed to find the right mix of nostalgia, tea-sipping drama, and eye-catching styles and entice us enough to come back for another round. So, the “teens” of Gossip Girl have returned to the Met steps to film season two, which means the paparazzi are on the move to provide us with behind the scenes sneak peeks at the looks we can expect when the show goes back on air. Once again, the uniform code is being (mostly) ignored, the preppy accessories are out in full force, and the school bags of choice are pricy. While you wait to see more of TV’s favorite polygamous relationship, and questionable teacher behavior, stay up to date here on the inside scoop of Gossip Girl season two.
wmagazine.com

Everything We Know About Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie

There’s finally been some movement on the live-action Barbie movie that director power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach first signed onto back in 2019. That’s given fans plenty of times to wonder what, exactly, the two indie darlings behind Frances Ha, have in mind for whatever it is that goes on in Mattel’s Barbieland. And while there’s been a new wave of developments casting-wise, everything we know about the plot so far consists of a single sentence on IMDb: “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is expelled for not being perfect enough and sets off on an adventure in the real world.”
wmagazine.com

Apparently, Oscar Isaac Loves a Pleated Skirt

Like so many of his fellow actors these days, Oscar Isaac is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his new show, Moon Knight, Isaac stars alongside Ethan Hawke as Marc Spector, a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder who shares a body with gift-shop employee Steven Grant. Steven/Marc must deal with his unraveling life as well as his newfound powers, those of an Egyptian moon god. But even if that description doesn’t entice you to head to Disney+ on March 30th when the show premieres, there’s another Isaac-fronted spectacle you can tune into right now: his press tour.
