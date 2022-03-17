For 9-1-1’s Aisha Hinds, A Deep Cleansing Skincare Routine Is Key

HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot had a bit of a bumpy start, but in the end, it managed to find the right mix of nostalgia, tea-sipping drama, and eye-catching styles and entice us enough to come back for another round. So, the “teens” of Gossip Girl have returned to the Met steps to film season two, which means the paparazzi are on the move to provide us with behind the scenes sneak peeks at the looks we can expect when the show goes back on air. Once again, the uniform code is being (mostly) ignored, the preppy accessories are out in full force, and the school bags of choice are pricy. While you wait to see more of TV’s favorite polygamous relationship, and questionable teacher behavior, stay up to date here on the inside scoop of Gossip Girl season two.

