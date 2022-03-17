ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken valve linked to chemical spill in Atwater Village: L.A. fire officials

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A spill at the Huntsman Chemical Facility in Atwater Village led to an hourslong hazardous materials situation in the neighborhood, fire officials said Thursday, reporting that the substance "Reninfusion 8610" was determined to be leaking from a broken valve.

The spill was reported around 8:40 a.m. at the facility located in the 4500 block of W Electronics Place , the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

"A metal vessel was being prepared for packaging/distribution and a
small valve broke, expelling gas into the air creating a small cloud which
rapidly dissipated," Margaret Stewart told City News Service, adding that the building was evacuated as a precaution.

"There was no fire, no explosion, no injuries and no medical complaints."

In a statement shared by the fire department, officials said the leak was quickly contained and LAFD Hazardous Materials Specialists found "no reading of concern registered" on gas meters.

While the leak is not expected to be hazardous for the surrounding community, fire officials asked that any residents in the area who experience "medical distress" visit their health care provider.

"The product’s corrosive hazards are with direct contact when it’s in a liquid state," fire officials said. "No workers on scene exhibited any medical complaints."

