Proof Of Life: Brittney Griner Seen For First Time Since She Was Arrested Weeks Ago In Russia Over Vape Pen Cartridges

Brittney Griner Seen In Viral Video For First Time Since Arrest In Russia

Brittney Griner has finally been seen after we’ve collectively spent more than a month concerned about her well-being after news about her arrest in Russia broke almost two weeks ago. Earlier this afternoon, a journalist named Mike Eckel tweeted out the following video and caption…

This video brought great relief to many people who were hoping and praying that the Russians weren’t doing anything to harm the WNBA baller while she was in their custody. With everything going on in the world right now, the cruelty that Russia is willing to impart on people can’t be taken lightly.

While seeing Griner is good, the news that came attached with the visual confirmation of her safety is disappointing and infuriating, to say the least. How in the hell does she deserve two more months in prison just for pleaded not guilty? Is that not her right? Are Russian officials offended that she would attempt to exonerate herself from this bogus a** “crime”?!? According to ESPN, Griner will now sit until May 19, allegedly because the prosecutors requested time to “investigate”. Whatever that means. In the context of the war in Ukraine and the chilly relationship between the United States and Russia, it stands to reason that Putin’s people could be using this situation to shake the table on some K. Michelle s**t.

Not to mention that Putin is no friend to the LGBTQ community

At this point, the U.S. public is going to start applying pressure to the federal government and sitting politicians to get off their a**es and DO something to bring this woman home.

The U.S. State Department has been “doing everything we can to support Brittney Griner to support her family, and to work with them to do everything we can, to see that she is treated appropriately and to seek her release,” spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday at a briefing. He cited privacy considerations in not giving out more details.

Suffice to say, we will be keeping a very close eye on this story each day. Griner is facing 10 years in prison if Russia really tries to push this issue.