ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkDha_0eiH5zB100

( ABC4 ) – St. Patrick’s Day falls annually on March 17 and is widely celebrated in the United States, but some of the U.S. nicknames for the day would not be acceptable in Ireland.

The holiday represents a celebration of Saint Patrick of Ireland who is famous for introducing Christianity to the European island, as well as chasing the “snakes” of Ireland into the sea after they began attacking him following a 40-day fast he endured.

NYSP increasing patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Despite its religious background, St. Patrick’s day has become a day of festivities ranging from family-friendly parades to college-student bar crawls. As noted by Merriam-Webster , the holiday’s celebratory mood has led partygoers to refer to the day by nicknames of St. Patrick. However, there is one title that has proven to stir the Irish pot.

St. Patrick’s Day is often dubbed “St. Patty’s Day.” However, Patrick is the English version of the Irish Gaelic name Pádraig, nicknamed Páidín and Paddy, as stated by USA Today .

As the name “Patty” is the shortened version of the feminine name Patricia, the term “St. Patty’s Day” is downright incorrect. The term has been deemed disrespectful by the Irish community. The correct abbreviation for Patrick is “Paddy.”

5 Irish movies to watch for St. Patrick’s day

However, “St. Paddy’s Day” has been rumored to be objectionable as well. According to Merriam-Webster, since the 18th century, the name Paddy has been used in English as a derogatory term for an Irishman, or in informal British English as “a fit of temper.”

Stay respectful today and stick to referring to the holiday as “St. Pat’s Day,” or the classic “St. Patrick’s Day.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in March

NEW YORK (WWTI) — An additional $232 million in food assistance has been available to New Yorkers this month. This was announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on March 10 when she confirmed that all households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for March. Additionally, all […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for possession of meth in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for the possession of meth after an arrest made in Elmira last month, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. According to the indictment, Hailey Cadek was arrested on February 14, 2022 for the possession of methamphetamine totaling “one-half ounce or more”, and Clonazepam. Her charges […]
ELMIRA, NY
Mashed

Arby's Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With The Return Of This Limited-Time Sandwich

If pumpkin spice heralds the arrival of autumn and peppermint flavors signal the winter holiday season, then green food items mark the coming of St. Patrick's Day. As fast food companies roll out their special products to celebrate, customers look forward to the introduction of green into the usual menu. Whether you're thinking of popular seasonal treats like McDonald's classic Shamrock Shake or even recall dunking your fries into neon green ketchup from Burger King back in 2012, there's no denying that restaurant chains take full advantage of the holiday. Roast beef purveyor Arby's is about to get in on the celebrations.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Patrick
WETM 18 News

Avoca woman arrested for child endangerment; released

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Avoca woman has been arrested and released after she was allegedly in a physical altercation with a minor child, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. April Gay, 44, of Avoca, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Alexander Street. Gay allegedly engaged in […]
AVOCA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Christianity#European#Nysp#Irish#P Draig#Usa Today#St Paddy
WETM 18 News

Erin man arrested for choking someone, preventing emergency call

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Erin man has been arrested on multiple charges for an incident that occurred yesterday. Wade Smith, 52, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads for allegedly choking someone and preventing an emergency call. Smith’s charge is listed as Criminal Obstruction of Breathing. New York State Penal Code defines the […]
ERIN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

DEC adopts new freshwater fishing regulations

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New fishing regulations will soon take effect for freshwater anglers in New York. On March 17, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos confirmed that the state has adopted new freshwater fishing regulations. According to Commissioner Seggos, the new regulations reflect input received from the angling community following […]
HOBBIES
WETM 18 News

Local Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! There are many local businesses, clubs, and restaurants celebrating the holiday. Here are a few with celebrations on the 17th: Many are serving traditional American Irish meals for the holiday, including corned beef and cabbage, grilled Rueben, and cream of potato and leek soup. There will also be […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Lawmakers react to bail changes reportedly planned by Governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul is planning to propose changes to bail reform, according to a report by the New York Post. The changes include adding discretion to detain criminals for more crimes, including repeat offenders. On Tuesday, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was asked about bail reform. “I think the Governor has been very […]
POLITICS
Calhoun County Journal

St Patty’s Day Party at Rack N Roll in Anniston

This event will be on March 17, 2022 starting at 9:00 pm. Hosted by Rack and Roll. 917 Noble St, Anniston, AL. If you are looking for a great event on St. Patrick’s Day this is a party event. Highland Groove is a band that focuses on originals and creativity. They grew up in and out of music together, but in 2014 decided to commit and create.Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar, established in 2014, features 29 TV’s, 16 domestic and unique craft beers on tap, an extensive liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week. They have daily lunch specials and you can visit them online at www.rackandrollbilliards.com.
ANNISTON, AL
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy