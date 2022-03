Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara knows how to show her versatility when it comes to clothing. The “1,2 Step” singer shared a video on Instagram Wednesday that showed her walking around in four different looks that have graced her Instagram feed and red carpets alike. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) When it comes to the first outfit, Ciara wore a lime green t-shirt tucked into a pair of completely distressed Levi’s...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 23 DAYS AGO