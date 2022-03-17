ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

America’s water reservoirs are drying up. How worried should we be?

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the biggest and most important sources of water across the country are reaching record low levels. It’s...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Shortages#Reservoirs#United States#Hydroelectric Power#Drinking Water
Phys.org

As drought deepens, Californians are saving less water

California will end winter in a perilous position as record-shattering dryness converges with lagging water conservation efforts in nearly every part of the state, officials said Tuesday. After months of cutting back, new data from the State Water Resources Control Board show that rather than conserving water, Californians increased urban...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

Alaska lawmakers are assuring a Russian official who said the U.S. should return Alaska and other areas to Russia that it's just not happening. Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev on a TV program addressed waves of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying leaders should “think about reparations.”
KOMO News

Much of Northwest remains drought-stricken, according to climate experts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climate experts from Oregon, Washington and Idaho say most of the Northwest remains locked in drought and that the region is unlikely to get enough rainfall to end drought conditions. Britt Parker is a regional drought information coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Marie Claire

My Family and I Live in Navajo Nation. We Don't Have Access to Clean Running Water

Amanda L. is a 36-year-old mother of five currently living in Thoreau, New Mexico, on the eastern side of Navajo Nation—the largest Native American tribe in the United States. For as long as she can remember, she and her family have not had access to clean running water—a basic human right that approximately 30 percent of families across Navajo Nation don't have. Bottled water is rarely accessible either: There are only about 13 grocery stores across Navajo Nation, which spans 27,000 square miles, and it's often sold out. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented even more challenges for Amanda, her family, and other people living in Navajo Nation in order to access water to drink, cook, and bathe. Here, in her own words, Amanda shares what it's like living without access to clean running water, and her call-to-action for political leaders.
THOREAU, NM
Mic

How to tell if a product is actually better for the planet

Greenwashing is the increasingly common practice of using green language without the actual commitment to sustainability. There is a silver lining though. “If there is a good thing about greenwashing, it’s that sustainability-minded consumers are now in the foreground. They’re no longer considered fringy,” explains Ashlee Piper, author of Give a Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

‘Without fuel, they cannot do it,’ says Ukraine ag official

Ukrainian farmers are woefully short of fuel ahead of the spring planting season and have lost around 10% of their land “to military effects,” such as bombing, said Dzoba Taras, the country’s deputy agriculture minister, during a webinar. “We have huge uncertainty for farmers,” said Taras, who need financing, fuel, fertilizer, and other crop inputs amid the Russian invasion.
AGRICULTURE
lonelyplanet.com

Go remote in Nevada’s Basin and Range National Monument

Do you crave an outdoor adventure that takes you truly off the grid? A desert journey that reveals the subtle beauties of our planet in striking detail? Look no further than Nevada’s Basin and Range National Monument – a place where the air smells like earth and sage, the sky is blue and far-reaching, and the only itinerary you need is the one you make for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Source New Mexico

How prepared is New Mexico for another wave?

A major part of New Mexico’s pandemic strategy moving forward is to widely distribute antiviral medication to every pharmacy in the state, and to some health care offices. The state’s plans are meant to make it possible for people who catch coronavirus to quickly get treatment, according to acting N.M. Health Secretary David Scrase.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy