Falcons' Anthony Rush: Returns to Atlanta

Deshaun Watson, who has met with four teams about waiving his no-trade clause with the Texans so he can play elsewhere, appears to be deciding between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as he tries to escape Houston. From a roster perspective, the Saints should have the clear advantage, but Atlanta is tugging at the Georgia man's heartstrings, and they're pulling out all the stops to do it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO