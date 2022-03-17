Falcons' Anthony Rush: Returns to Atlanta

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
The Rams bolstered their receiving corps on Thursday, signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. That has many fans wondering what this signing means for Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in Los Angeles. Judging by Beckham’s recent tweet, it seems like he’ll enter the 2022 season with an awful...
Davante Adams wanted to get paid what he deserved. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is arguably the best in the entire NFL and wanted to get paid accordingly. He got what he wanted after getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. But while Adams wanted to be the...
Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
The day before Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL, someone paid over $500,000 for what was supposed to be the final touchdown pass of the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s career. Obviously, the value of that ball fell off a cliff once the NFL world found out that...
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
The Commanders needed a quarterback and believe they’ve found one for the long haul with Carson Wentz. But after Washington agreed to acquire Wentz, the quarterback was criticized on the way out of Indianapolis in much the same way he was on the way out of Philadelphia. Zak Keefer...
Deshaun Watson, who has met with four teams about waiving his no-trade clause with the Texans so he can play elsewhere, appears to be deciding between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as he tries to escape Houston. From a roster perspective, the Saints should have the clear advantage, but Atlanta is tugging at the Georgia man's heartstrings, and they're pulling out all the stops to do it.
Gossett signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Gossett opted out of the 2020 season but returned to the field last year and appeared in 14 games for Atlanta. In the process, he started one game and should continue to serve mainly as a depth option on the team's offensive line in 2022.
The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
Armstead has spent his entire nine-year career with the New Orleans Saints and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2018 to 2020. Armstead was also named second-team All-Pro in 2018. The 30-year-old was selected by New Orleans in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and has played 97...
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Kim Mulkey dismissed the notion that her team’s narrow escape on its own court against a 14th seed from a non-power conference signified that the third-seeded Tigers looked vulnerable in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The proof will come...
Charles Barkley has had some picks go his way, but a lot of his other picks have not. Barkley was going over his bracket on Saturday night and one of the teams that he had going pretty far was Colorado State. In fact, he had Colorado State losing to Arizona in Elite Eight.
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ohio State lost to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon 71-61. With that loss, Ryan Pedon is set to get to work as Illinois State’s new head basketball coach. Pedon was officially unveiled as the Redbirds head coach earlier this month, but finished his duties as […]
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
