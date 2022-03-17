ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Anthony Rush: Returns to Atlanta

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rush signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on Thursday. Rush began the 2021...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rush
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s ex-teammate joins Buccaneers after QB’s unretirement

Tom Brady forgoing his retirement and going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives them at least one more year to contend for a championship. Not only does Brady still remain one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but the Bucs get the advantage of attracting Brady’s friends and former teammates to join him.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Ripped By Ex-Cowboys Star: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason hasn’t been a promising one. Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost pass rusher Randy Gregory to the Broncos. Gregory appeared to be locked in with Dallas, but at the last moment, he flipped his decision, signing with the Broncos instead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#American Football#Titans
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Releasing 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly releasing veteran defender Carlos Dunlap, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowler, logged 35 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 14 QB hits through 17 games as a linebacker for the Seahawks this past season. He was set to finish out a two-year,...
NFL
Laredo Morning Times

Atlanta rappers Lil Baby, Quavo trying to recruit Deshaun Watson to Falcons

Deshaun Watson, who has met with four teams about waiving his no-trade clause with the Texans so he can play elsewhere, appears to be deciding between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints as he tries to escape Houston. From a roster perspective, the Saints should have the clear advantage, but Atlanta is tugging at the Georgia man's heartstrings, and they're pulling out all the stops to do it.
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Colby Gossett: Re-signs with Atlanta

Gossett signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Gossett opted out of the 2020 season but returned to the field last year and appeared in 14 games for Atlanta. In the process, he started one game and should continue to serve mainly as a depth option on the team's offensive line in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Packers Legend Is Pushing For A Blockbuster Trade

The Green Bay Packers stunned the world by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Less than a week after re-signing Aaron Rodgers, they don’t have many notable targets for the superstar quarterback. LeRoy Butler has a possible solution. Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly after the Adams trade,...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

Ohio St. Season Over, Pedon Ready To Start At ISU

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ohio State lost to Villanova in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon 71-61. With that loss, Ryan Pedon is set to get to work as Illinois State’s new head basketball coach. Pedon was officially unveiled as the Redbirds head coach earlier this month, but finished his duties as […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Warren Moon Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to push for a comeback. The former Nevada quarterback has been working out with some NFL wide receivers and quarterbacks this offseason. Kaepernick, 34, says he’s in the best shape...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy