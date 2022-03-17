Old BART Trains To Be Turned Into Bay Area Bars, Arcades, & More

Photo: Getty Images

Bay Area residents are about to experience BART in a way much different than their morning commute. You've probably noticed newer trains popping up in various stations, which means older trains, called legacy cars, are being upcycled in an exciting way. The project is being led by Brian Tsukamoto , special projects manager for decommissioning at BART.

According to the BART website , eight recipients were selected after submitting a proposal describing what they planned to do with the train. Here are the recipients who will get the legacy BART cars and what they plan to do with them: