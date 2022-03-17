Old BART Trains To Be Turned Into Bay Area Bars, Arcades, & More
Bay Area residents are about to experience BART in a way much different than their morning commute. You've probably noticed newer trains popping up in various stations, which means older trains, called legacy cars, are being upcycled in an exciting way. The project is being led by Brian Tsukamoto , special projects manager for decommissioning at BART.
According to the BART website , eight recipients were selected after submitting a proposal describing what they planned to do with the train. Here are the recipients who will get the legacy BART cars and what they plan to do with them:
- Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack - will "transform the car into a "retro videogame arcade and kids play area,” as well as extra seating for weatherproof dining."
- Oakland Athletics - "the baseball team plans to retrofit their legacy car as a museum that celebrates the history of transit and sports in the East Bay"
- Hospitality in Transit - BARTbar will be a primarily outdoor venue that "will serve as a coworking space, café and meeting place during the day and transition to a beverage-slinging joint by night."
- Bay Area Electric Railroad Association - "plans to create a “Rapid Transit History Center” with one A, B and C car each to educate visitors about earlier modes of transportation."
- Hayward Fire Department - they "intend to repurpose their car as a training “prop” to provide “station familiarization, vehicle rescue simulations and safety of the track and third rail system.”
- Residence and short-term rental - "A partnership of private residents will transform a legacy car into a “metaphoric train station that blends the space age-modern esthetics of BART and a cozy cabin” in a Gold Rush-era town in the Sierra Foothills."
- The Original Scraper Bike Team - the legacy BART car will be divided into two sections: One a bike shop "which will provide free bike repairs and help children learn to build and decorate their own Scraper bike," & the other half will be a clubhouse for community events
- Contra Costa County Fire Protection District - the district will use its legacy car for “scenario-based training and car familiarization training.”
