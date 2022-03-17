Alameda Middle Schooler's courage against bullying stems popular kindness program

Seventh-graders at Alameda Middle School tend to listen when Talyn Miller has something to say, even when he's telling them to knock off their teasing of another classmate.

Talyn's bold intervention has been a godsend to one kid in particular, Treyton Steed. For Treyton, who exhibits some quirks stemming from past brain surgeries related to epilepsy, timely words from Talyn have held the power to make school days bearable.

"It meant a lot because people were being mean to me and whenever Talyn was around he would tell them to stop," Treyton said.

Moved by Talyn's courage and empathy, Treyton and his mother, Amy, have started a program that has Alameda kids in every classroom seeking opportunities to do kindnesses for others. It's called Be the Impact. Students nominate peers for doing good deeds, and weekly drawings determine winners of prizes donated by area businesses.

Amy explained she inquired with school officials about how to publicly thank Talyn and found no good answer, which led her to start formulating Be the Impact.

"I checked with Alameda to see if there was a program to reward these kids for being good people and there was nothing in place like that," Amy explained. "There was a program for teachers to nominate kids but nothing for peers to nominate their peers. In middle school, it's more important what your peers think than what your teachers think."

Due to his medical challenges, Treyton can't always stay focused on lessons. Kids sometimes make fun of the boy's occasional lapses, not realizing the hurt it causes him, Talyn said.

"I feel like it's unfair to him. I tell them to stop and if they don't stop I tell a teacher," Talyn said. "They usually stop though. I think they usually figure out that they're not doing the right thing. They feel really bad."

Still, the teasing has taken its toll. At one point, the stress drove Treyton to miss school for two weeks. He finally returned shortly after receiving a call from Talyn.

"Everyone is asking how you are," Talyn assured his friend. "Everyone wants you back."

Outside of class the boys often play basketball and video games together. That's' a big deal to Treyton, who doesn't socialize with many classmates.

Amy believes everyone can relate to being left out.

"I know this isn't specific to Trey. I know there other kids in the same situation," Amy said. "Be the Impact is so much more to me than just being kind. It's about having the courage to stand up for someone. It's about being a friend to someone who doesn't have a friend."

After Alameda's assistant principal, Krystel Lockyer, signed off on the program, Amy wrote a letter and delivered it to area businesses, seeking weekly prize donations to motivate students to participate. The business community was responsive: She received several contributions, including a prize pack from Barrie's Ski & Sports, bowling games and gift cards from Tough Guy Lanes and special balloon and candy arrangements from Christine's Floral & Gifts.

Lockyer hopes Be the Impact will be a longterm tradition at Alameda. She's been moved to see the vast majority of students wearing Be the Impact bracelets, which are purple to recognize the color of epilepsy awareness. Lockyer believes the program has already pushed the student body closer to the goal of students becoming better versions themselves regardless of incentives and who may be watching.

"At Alameda we really want parents to feel welcome and involved in their children's school so this has been incredibly positive," Lockyer said. "We are trying to help kids understand that they truly are our greatest assets and greatest change agents in our community."

Lockyer said the unique, grassroots program came an opportune time; she believes social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic has added an "additional layer of obstacles with regards to socialization."

Prior to the program's launch on Monday, Amy visited the school and took video footage of students discussing peers who have made a difference in their life, how being nice to another person makes them feel and different ways they can make a difference for classmates.

Her daughter, Highland High School junior Hailey Swenson, edited the content and produced a short video, which was shown in every classroom at Alameda for the kickoff of Be the Impact. The video explains Impact is an acronym: I am making a difference, a positive influence, accountable, caring and tolerant of differences.

Treyton felt the impact of the program he helped start immediately.

"He actually said to me on Monday, he said, 'Today has been so fun. Everyone has been nice to me,'" Amy said.

Treyton added, "Now, everyone is just happy."

It's a safe bet that Treyton will be filling out lots of Be the Impact nominations with Talyn's name on them. Even if Talyn doesn't win a prize, his actions have earned him a mother's pride.

"We always teach our kids to do the best they can and to be their best and we just hope for the best," said Talyn's mom, Stevie Miller. "To find out Talyn was one of the main contributors to the start of the program, to stand up for Treyton and be the voice for him, to stop the negativity and bullying and maybe teach others to be better ... it means a lot."