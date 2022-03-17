Smart Schools in Mesa awarded $2,500 grant by Cardinals Charities

Smart Schools Inc., an ancillary of Grad Solutions LLC, has been awarded a $2,500 grant by Cardinals Charities.

The nonprofit Smart Schools provides a customized learning plans and resources for adults looking to complete their high school diploma, according to a release.

The nonprofit received notification of the grant award Feb. 22, said Elizabeth Urquijo, partner marketing specialist for Smart Schools, 1440 S. Clearview Ave. in Mesa.

The grant awarded to Smart Schools will be added to its scholarship fund. The Smart Schools scholarship fund provides financial backing to students in need of tuition assistance, the release states.

It has given out “$30,000 in scholarships to students in need of financial assistance since March 2019, benefiting almost 100 students to finish their high school,” Urquijo said.

In the state of Arizona, there are around 1.6 million adults who have not completed their high school education. Many of these adults no longer qualify for public school. Limited income options result in incalculable costs to the state, in terms of social services and support for these individuals and their families, the release states.

Cardinals Charities’ grants are awarded annually to non-profit organizations that are working to enhance opportunities for children, women, and minorities in Arizona. In the last 32 years, Cardinals Charities has awarded more than $9.1 million in grant funds.

Smart Schools was founded on the belief that every student has the ability to graduate high school and earn their diploma. The grant from Cardinals Charities enables Smart Schools to continue its mission to provide high-quality education to individuals regardless of age, income, or ethnicity. The funds will be used for scholarships to students who no longer qualify for publicly funded education but want a high school diploma, the release states.

Go to smartschoolsusa.org.