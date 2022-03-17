ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penetration ability and microhardness of infiltrant resin and two pit and fissure sealants in primary teeth with early enamel lesions

By Mahtab Memarpour
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo determine the penetration depth and enamel microhardness (EMH) of an infiltrant resin and two fissure sealants in primary teeth with early enamel lesions. We randomly divided 174 sound teeth into six groups (n"‰="‰29): (1) phosphoric acid (PA)"‰+"‰Clinpro, (2) PA"‰+"‰Aegis, (3) Icon, (4) hydrochloric acid (HCl)"‰+"‰Clinpro, (5) HCl"‰+"‰Aegis, and (6) control....

BMP-7 ameliorates partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition by restoring SnoN protein level via Smad1/5 pathway in diabetic kidney disease

Tubulointerstitial fibrosis (TIF) is involved in the development of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). Transforming growth factor Î²1 (TGF-Î²1) is involved in the extensive fibrosis of renal tissue by facilitating the partial epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), increasing the synthesis of extracellular matrix (ECM), inhibiting degradation, inducing apoptosis of renal parenchyma cells, and activating renal interstitial fibroblasts and inflammatory cells. Recent studies indicated that bone morphogenetic protein-7 (BMP-7) upregulated the expression of endogenous SnoN against renal TIF induced by TGF-Î²1 or hyperglycemia. Nevertheless, the mechanisms underlying the BMP-7-mediated restoration of SnoN protein level remains elusive. The present study demonstrated the increased expression of BMP-7 in diabetic mellitus (DM) mice by hydrodynamic tail vein injection of overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid, which attenuated the effects of DM on kidney in mice. Partial tubular EMT and the accumulation of Collagen-III were resisted in DM mice that received overexpressed BMP-7 plasmid. Similar in vivo results showed that BMP-7 was competent to alleviate NRK-52E cells undergoing partial EMT in a high-glucose milieu. Furthermore, exogenous BMP-7 activated the Smad1/5 pathway to promote gene transcription of SnoN and intervened ubiquitination of SnoN; both effects repaired the SnoN protein level in renal tubular cells and kidney tissues of DM mice. Therefore, these findings suggested that BMP-7 could upregulate SnoN mRNA and protein levels by activating the classical Smad1/5 pathway to refrain from the partial EMT of renal tubular epithelial cells and the deposition of ECM in DKD-induced renal fibrosis.
Intranasal delivery of pro-resolving lipid mediators rescues memory and gamma oscillation impairment in App mice

Sustained microglial activation and increased pro-inflammatory signalling cause chronic inflammation and neuronal damage in Alzheimer's disease (AD). Resolution of inflammation follows neutralization of pathogens and is a response to limit damage and promote healing, mediated by pro-resolving lipid mediators (LMs). Since resolution is impaired in AD brains, we decided to test if intranasal administration of pro-resolving LMs in the AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mouse model for AD could resolve inflammation and ameliorate pathology in the brain. A mixture of the pro-resolving LMs resolvin (Rv) E1, RvD1, RvD2, maresin 1 (MaR1) and neuroprotectin D1 (NPD1) was administered to stimulate their respective receptors. We examined amyloid load, cognition, neuronal network oscillations, glial activation and inflammatory factors. The treatment ameliorated memory deficits accompanied by a restoration of gamma oscillation deficits, together with a dramatic decrease in microglial activation. These findings open potential avenues for therapeutic exploration of pro-resolving LMs in AD, using a non-invasive route.
Microbiomes in the Challenger Deep slope and bottom-axis sediments

Hadal trenches are the deepest and most remote regions of the ocean. The 11-kilometer deep Challenger Deep is the least explored due to the technical challenges of sampling hadal depths. It receives organic matter and heavy metals from the overlying water column that accumulate differently across its V-shaped topography. Here, we collected sediments across the slope and bottom-axis of the Challenger Deep that enable insights into its in situ microbial communities. Analyses of 586 metagenome-assembled genomes retrieved from 37 metagenomes show distinct diversity and metabolic capacities between bottom-axis and slope sites. 26% of prokaryotic 16S rDNA reads in metagenomes were novel, with novelty increasing with water and sediment depths. These predominantly heterotrophic microbes can recycle macromolecules and utilize simple and complex hydrocarbons as carbon sources. Metagenome and metatranscriptome data support reduction and biotransformation of arsenate for energy gain in sediments that present a two-fold greater accumulation of arsenic compared to non-hadal sites. Complete pathways for anaerobic ammonia oxidation are predominantly identified in genomes recovered from bottom-axis sediments compared to slope sites. Our results expand knowledge of microbially-mediated elemental cycling in hadal sediments, and reveal differences in distribution of processes involved in nitrogen loss across the trench.
A phase II trial of an alternative schedule of palbociclib and embedded serum TK1 analysis

Palbociclib 3-weeks-on/1-week-off, combined with hormonal therapy, is approved for hormone receptor positive (HR+)/HER2-negative (HER2âˆ’) advanced/metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Neutropenia is the most frequent adverse event (AE). We aim to determine whether an alternative 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly schedule reduces grade 3 and above neutropenia (G3"‰+"‰ANC) incidence. In this single-arm phase II trial, patients with HR+/HER2âˆ’ MBC received palbociclib 125"‰mg, 5-days-on/2-days-off, plus letrozole or fulvestrant per physician, on a 28-day cycle (C), as their first- or second-line treatment. The primary endpoint was G3"‰+"‰ANC in the first 29 days (C1). Secondary endpoints included AEs, efficacy, and serum thymidine kinase 1 (sTK1) activity. At data-cutoff, fifty-four patients received a median of 13 cycles (range 2.6"“43.5). The rate of G3"‰+"‰ANC was 21.3% (95% CI: 11.2"“36.1%) without G4 in C1, and 40.7% (95% CI: 27.9"“54.9%), including 38.9% G3 and 1.8% G4, in all cycles. The clinical benefit rate was 80.4% (95% CI: 66.5"“89.7%). The median progression-free survival (mPFS) (95% CI) was 19.75 (12.11"“34.89), 33.5 (17.25"“not reached [NR]), and 11.96 (10.43"“NR) months, in the overall, endocrine sensitive or resistant population, respectively. High sTK1 at baseline, C1 day 15 (C1D15), and C2D1 were independently prognostic for shorter PFS (p"‰="‰9.91"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4, 0.001, 0.007, respectively). sTK1 decreased on C1D15 (p"‰="‰4.03"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’7), indicating target inhibition. Rise in sTK1 predicted progression, with the median lead time of 59.5 (inter-quartile range: âˆ’206.25"“0) days. Palbociclib, 5-days-on/2-days-off weekly, met its primary endpoint with reduced G3"‰+"‰ANC, without compromising efficacy. sTK1 is prognostic and shows promise in monitoring the palbociclib response. ClinicalTrials.gov#: NCT3007979.
Progression of type 1 diabetes from latency to symptomatic disease is predicted by distinct autoimmune trajectories

Development of islet autoimmunity precedes the onset of type 1 diabetes in children, however, the presence of autoantibodies does not necessarily lead to manifest disease and the onset of clinical symptoms is hard to predict. Here we show, by longitudinal sampling of islet autoantibodies (IAb) to insulin, glutamic acid decarboxylase and islet antigen-2 that disease progression follows distinct trajectories. Of the combined Type 1 Data Intelligence cohort of 24662 participants, 2172 individuals fulfill the criteria of two or more follow-up visits and IAb positivity at least once, with 652 progressing to type 1 diabetes during the 15 years course of the study. Our Continuous-Time Hidden Markov Models, that are developed to discover and visualize latent states based on the collected data and clinical characteristics of the patients, show that the health state of participants progresses from 11 distinct latent states as per three trajectories (TR1, TR2 and TR3), with associated 5-year cumulative diabetes-free survival of 40% (95% confidence interval [CI], 35% to 47%), 62% (95% CI, 57% to 67%), and 88% (95% CI, 85% to 91%), respectively (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Age, sex, and HLA-DR status further refine the progression rates within trajectories, enabling clinically useful prediction of disease onset.
McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
Head of Russia's space program posts sinister video threatening to LEAVE BEHIND US astronaut, 55, aboard International Space Station and only fly home his cosmonauts on March 30 because of Biden's sanctions over Ukraine invasion

Russia's space program has apparently threatened to leave an American astronaut aboard the International Space Station as it comes crashing down to Earth in a video shared by Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti. Mark Vande Hei, a married 55-year-old father of two from Texas, is scheduled to return to...
Teen Famous for Antagonizing Elon Musk is Now Tracking the Private Jets of Russian Oligarchs

Where are the private jets of Russian oligarchs at this very moment? To find out, all you have to do is check the Twitter account of @RUOligarchJets, run by the very same teenager who tracked Elon Musk’s private plane and publicized its location in real time. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old freshman at the University of Central Florida, set up the automated account to help increase the pressure on Russia’s richest citizens in the hope that they’ll push Vladimir Putin to end the invasion of Ukraine.
