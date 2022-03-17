ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CBS Sports believes Florida has a quarterback battle this spring

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIqry_0eiH2jY600

CBS Sports listed seven quarterback battles it is most interested in on Wednesday with spring football starting for most programs across the country. Florida surprisingly made the list along with Clemson, Texas and Texas A&M.

Chip Patterson wrote the Gators quarterback battle is among Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson and Ohio State transfer Jack Miller. Here is what Patterson wrote:

Jones considered transferring out of the program, but was ultimately convinced to stick around by new coach Billy Napier and the offensive staff. That commitment will be tested with how the quarterback room is graded at the end of spring practice. Jones will have a chance to show that he can be the productive signal-caller that Levi Lewis was at Louisiana, and his experience with the team and program could give him an edge in the battle.

Richardson was electric in flashes last season, but injuries kept him from being a consistent option for Dan Mullen or from putting in work during the bowl practices that Napier was able to observe. He’s been recently cleared to return to practice and enters spring practice as the front-runner given his immense talent. “There’s a reason people think he has an opportunity to be a good player,” Napier said Tuesday. Richardson and Jones will also compete with Ohio State transfer Jack Miller for QB1 slotting.

Many national media members such as Patterson believe there is a quarterback battle raging in Gainesville this spring, but if fans follow local Florida reporters, none of them truly believes there is a competition going on.

Jones threw for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season while Richardson had six passing scores and five picks. However, the eye test tells a different story. Jones showed difficulty making reads in a timely manner and struggled with his accuracy. Richardson, in limited action due to injuries mainly, showed lots of flashes whether it was his hurdle against FAU, his bomb to wide receiver Jacob Copeland against USF or his strike to Copeland to tie the game at 42 early in the fourth quarter against LSU.

Those spectacular plays made it evident to most that Richardson’s ceiling is much higher than Jones’, which is why many don’t believe there is a battle.

Miller adds a new wrinkle, but he never saw any meaningful action with the Buckeyes and was likely brought in to push Richardson if Jones did transfer.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Orlando Sentinel

Unlike Mullen and McElwain, here’s why Gators coach Billy Napier is able to build a Saban-sized staff | Commentary

Why will Billy Napier succeed when some other darn good football coaches could not? Will Muschamp is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Jim McElwain is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Dan Mullen is a good football coach, and he failed at Florida. Why did they fail, Billy Napier, and why will you succeed? “I’ve been here three months now and I’m still trying to ...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Cowboys Lucked Out By Losing Randy Gregory

On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Brady Quinn explains why the Cowboys may look back and be thankful Randy Gregory decided to take his talents to Denver. Brady Quinn: "You know what I find bizarre? He's only started 12 games and he's going to be 30 this year. Think about that for a second... He's never had more than 6 sacks in a season. He's never played 16 games in a season. There's a lot of questions about his ability to consistently show up, be out there and play...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Florida Gators#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Emory Jones#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tale of the Tape: Team Stats - Notre Dame vs. Massachusetts

Notre Dame had the bounceback season it’s waited a few years for, and now, it plays Massachusetts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Fans watching the Irish for the first time this season will notice superior abilities to block, pass and make field goals. They also are able to limit fouls, and they have a nice assist-to-turnover ratio just like their male counterparts. Most importantly, they can score, which is a must in women’s college basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy