Two-dimensional biphenylene: a promising anchoring material for lithium-sulfur batteries

By Hiba Khaled Al-Jayyousi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrapping lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) on a material effectively suppresses the shuttle effect and enhances the cycling stability of Li"“S batteries. For the first time, we advocate a recently synthesized two-dimensional material, biphenylene, as an anchoring material for the lithium-sulfur battery. The density functional theory calculations show that LiPSs bind with pristine...

