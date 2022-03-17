Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), the leading uranium producer in the United States, has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates, including monazite and zenotime, from IperionX Limited’s Titan Project located in west Tennessee. The evaluation indicated that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high-quality feedstock to supply UUUU’s commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate. Energy Fuels also indicated that it plans to build solvent extraction (“SX”) rare earth separation infrastructure at its mill moving forward, which means the facility could produce separated rare earth oxides from high-quality feedstocks such as the rare earth concentrate expected to be produced from IperionX’s Titan Project. The two companies are looking at ways to expand their collaboration as they work to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the United States. “We are very pleased with the test results observed so far from IperionX’s Titan Project,” said Energy Fuels president and CEO Mark Chalmers in the press release. “We are seeking sources of natural monazite ore to feed our rare earth initiative, with a particular interest in U.S. sources, like Titan. We have already ‘cracked the code’ of phosphate rare earth minerals at U.S. standards, and today we are in commercial production of an advanced rare earth material. In the next few years, we expect to be producing separated light rare earth oxides at our mill in Utah, USA. In addition, we are currently performing successful, high-purity separations through NdPr in our mill laboratory, and we just began performing lanthanum separation at commercial scale using existing equipment at the mill. With supply partners like IperionX, we are quickly moving toward creating a new, low-cost, fully-integrated rare earth magnet supply chain here in the U.S. We look forward to growing our collaboration with IperionX in the coming months.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO