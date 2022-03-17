ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

By Katarzyna P. Sokol
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Production of a monolithic fuel cell stack with high power density

The transportation sector is undergoing a technology shift from internal combustion engines to electric motors powered by secondary Li-based batteries. However, the limited range and long charging times of Li-ion batteries still hinder widespread adoption. This aspect is particularly true in the case of heavy freight and long-range transportation, where solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) offer an attractive alternative as they can provide high-efficiency and flexible fuel choices. However, the SOFC technology is mainly used for stationary applications owing to the high operating temperature, low volumetric power density and specific power, and poor robustness towards thermal cycling and mechanical vibrations of conventional ceramic-based cells. Here, we present a metal-based monolithic fuel cell design to overcome these issues. Cost-effective and scalable manufacturing processes are employed for fabrication, and only a single heat treatment is required, as opposed to multiple thermal treatments in conventional SOFC production. The design is optimised through three-dimensional multiphysics modelling, nanoparticle infiltration, and corrosion-mitigating treatments. The monolithic fuel cell stack shows a power density of 5.6"‰kW/L, thus, demonstrating the potential of SOFC technology for transport applications.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Mechanical characterization and optical microscopy of homemade slime and the effect of some common household products

In this work, we demonstrate the synthesis of homemade slime and investigate how adding different household chemicals such as shaving cream and clay affects the chemical properties and hence the mechanical behavior. The purpose of this study is to instill scientific curiosity in young learners by establishing a relationship between a material's chemical structure and its mechanical properties. Eight types of slime were studied: basic slime (borax with glue), slime with the addition of: (a) shaving cream, (b) clay, (c) shaving cream and clay together, (d) baking soda, (e) cornstarch, (f) hand soap, and (g) toothpaste. It was found that basic slime has a Young's Modulus of 93Â MPa while adding shaving cream and clay increased the modulus of elasticity to 194 and 224Â MPa respectively. Adding thickening agents such as baking soda and corn starch increased the modulus to 118 and 110Â MPa respectively while the incorporation of foaming agents, for example, hand soap and toothpaste rendered the sample very gelatinous. The Young's modulus of samples C and D was the highest recorded and this is attributed to the presence of clay, which is relatively the stiffest material from the choice of additives used in this study. The results were supported by FT-IR spectroscopy which showcased the formation of different chemical structures of the slime with the added chemical agents.
CHEMISTRY
Benzinga

Energy Fuels IperionX Collaborate On Rare Earth Production

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR), the leading uranium producer in the United States, has undertaken laboratory evaluation of rare earth mineral concentrates, including monazite and zenotime, from IperionX Limited’s Titan Project located in west Tennessee. The evaluation indicated that IperionX’s rare earth minerals are suitable as a high-quality feedstock to supply UUUU’s commercial production of mixed rare earth carbonate. Energy Fuels also indicated that it plans to build solvent extraction (“SX”) rare earth separation infrastructure at its mill moving forward, which means the facility could produce separated rare earth oxides from high-quality feedstocks such as the rare earth concentrate expected to be produced from IperionX’s Titan Project. The two companies are looking at ways to expand their collaboration as they work to establish a fully integrated permanent rare earth magnet supply chain in the United States. “We are very pleased with the test results observed so far from IperionX’s Titan Project,” said Energy Fuels president and CEO Mark Chalmers in the press release. “We are seeking sources of natural monazite ore to feed our rare earth initiative, with a particular interest in U.S. sources, like Titan. We have already ‘cracked the code’ of phosphate rare earth minerals at U.S. standards, and today we are in commercial production of an advanced rare earth material. In the next few years, we expect to be producing separated light rare earth oxides at our mill in Utah, USA. In addition, we are currently performing successful, high-purity separations through NdPr in our mill laboratory, and we just began performing lanthanum separation at commercial scale using existing equipment at the mill. With supply partners like IperionX, we are quickly moving toward creating a new, low-cost, fully-integrated rare earth magnet supply chain here in the U.S. We look forward to growing our collaboration with IperionX in the coming months.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Electric field distribution models in ECT research

The work of Deng et al. [1, 2] is in many aspects a very remarkable and outstanding study. Without a doubt, it makes a very important contribution to, among other things, the issue of electric current and electrode position in ECT. My intention in writing this letter to the editor...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Cells#Solar Fuel#Robot#Automation#Ethanol#Co2#Electrocatalysts#Access Options
Nature.com

Combinatorial synthesis of heteroepitaxial, multi-cation, thin-films via pulsed laser deposition coupled with in-situ, chemical and structural characterization

Combinatorial synthesis via a continuous composition spread is an excellent route to develop thin-film libraries as it is both time- and cost-efficient. Creating libraries of functional, multicomponent, complex oxide films requires excellent control over the synthesis parameters combined with high-throughput analytical feedback. A reliable, high-throughput, in-situ characterization analysis method is required to meet the crucial need to rapidly screen materials libraries. Here, we report on the combination of two in-situ techniques-(a) Reflection high-energy electron diffraction (RHEED) for heteroepitaxial characterization and a newly developed compositional analysis technique, low-angle x-ray spectroscopy (LAXS), to map the chemical composition profile of combinatorial heteroepitaxial complex oxide films deposited using a continuous composition spread method via pulsed laser deposition. This is accomplished using a unique state-of-the-art combinatorial growth system with a fully synchronized four-axis mechanical substrate stage without shadow masks, alternating acquisition of chemical compositional data using LAXS at various different positions on the \(\sim\) 41 mm \(\times\) 41 mm range and sequential deposition of multilayers of SrTiO\(_3\) and \(\hbox {SrTi}_{0.8}\hbox {Ru}_{0.2}\hbox {O}_3\) on a 2-inch (50.8 mm) \(\hbox {LaAlO}_3\) wafer in a single growth run. Rutherford backscattering spectrometry (RBS) is used to calibrate and validate the compositions determined by LAXS. This study shows the feasibility of combinatorial synthesis of heteroepitaxial, functional complex oxide films at wafer-scale via two essential in-situ characterization tools-RHEED for structural analysis or heteroepitaxy and LAXS for compositional characterization. This is a powerful technique for development of new films with optimized heteroepitaxy and composition.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Continuous transition from double-layer to Faradaic charge storage in confined electrolytes

The capacitance of the electrochemical interface has traditionally been separated into two distinct types: non-Faradaic electric double-layer capacitance, which involves charge induction, and Faradaic pseudocapacitance, which involves charge transfer. However, the electrochemical interface in most energy technologies is not planar but involves porous and layered materials that offer varying degrees of electrolyte confinement. We suggest that understanding electrosorption under confinement in porous and layered materials requires a more nuanced view of the capacitive mechanism than that at a planar interface. In particular, we consider the crucial role of the electrolyte confinement in these systems to reconcile different viewpoints on electrochemical capacitance. We propose that there is a continuum between double-layer capacitance and Faradaic intercalation that is dependent on the specific confinement microenvironment. We also discuss open questions regarding electrochemical capacitance in porous and layered materials and how these lead to opportunities for future energy technologies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Years Of Falling Prices For Solar Products Reversed In 2021: CNBC

According to a report released by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie, 2021 was the first year in which solar prices rose across residential, commercial, and utility-scale since 2014 when Wood Mackenzie began tracking the data. According to the report, in some portions of the solar industry, prices increased to almost 18%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Nature.com

Synthesis of highly congested Î±-amino acids and peptides

A method for the synthesis of sterically congested Î±-amino acids and peptides using amino acid Schiff bases and hydrocarbons is developed. A superior helix-stabilizing effect of highly congested unnatural Î±-amino acids is demonstrated by circular dichroism measurements of synthesized peptides.
CHEMISTRY
Worcester Business Journal

Worcester tech firm debuts AI-fueled recycling product

VALIS, a Worcester-based software solutions provider for metal recycling, launched its flagship product, VALI-Sort, to help create more profitable sorting methods for the industry. VALI-Sort integrates directly with recycling sorting systems to provide critical insights needed for data-driven decision making. Through a host of machine learning algorithms VALI-Sort delivers real-time...
WORCESTER, MA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Next Web

These hypermiling techniques can help preserve your fuel efficiency

With rising fuel prices in many countries, owning an EV probably feels like a smart move lately. But buying a new car isn’t cheap, and the delay in mass EV production means even second-hand EVs are retailing at massively inflated prices. So, if you’re still driving an ICE vehicle, here are some tips and resources for preserving your fuel intake through the practice of hypermiling.
GAS PRICE
Nature.com

Analysis of metabolic dynamics during drought stress in Arabidopsis plants

Drought is a major cause of agricultural losses worldwide. Climate change will intensify drought episodes threatening agricultural sustainability. Gaining insights into drought response mechanisms is vital for crop adaptation to climate emergency. To date, only few studies report comprehensive analyses of plant metabolic adaptation to drought. Here, we present a multifactorial metabolomic study of early-mid drought stages in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. We sampled root and shoot tissues of plants subjected to water withholding over a six-day time course, including brassinosteroids receptor mutants previously reported to show drought tolerance phenotypes. Furthermore, we sequenced the root transcriptome at basal and after 5 days drought, allowing direct correlation between metabolic and transcriptomic changes and the multi-omics integration. Significant abiotic stress signatures were already activated at basal conditions in a vascular-specific receptor overexpression (BRL3ox). These were also rapidly mobilized under drought, revealing a systemic adaptation strategy driven from inner tissues of the plant. Overall, this dataset provides a significant asset to study drought metabolic adaptation and allows its analysis from multiple perspectives.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Production of gas diffusion layers with cotton fibers for their use in fuel cells

The gas diffusion layer (GDL) is one of the most important parts of a proton exchange membrane fuel cell, that plays a key role transporting the current to the collector plates, distributing the reactant gases to the catalyst surface, and evacuating heat and water that is generated during the redox reactions inside the fuel cell. Speaking in terms of production cost, the GDL represents up to 45% of the total cost of the membrane electrode assembling (MEA). However, and despite its crucial role in a fuel cell, until recent years, the GDLs have not been studied with the same intensity as other MEA components, such as the catalyst or the proton exchange membrane. In this work, we present the production process, at laboratory scale, of a low cost GDL, using a non-woven paper-making process. A relevant aspect of this GDL is that up to 40% of their composition is natural cotton, despite which they present good electrical and thermal conductivity, high porosity, good pore morphology, high hydrophobicity as well as gas permeability. Furthermore, when the GDL with its optimum cotton content was tested in a single open cathode fuel cell, a good performance was obtained, which makes this GDL a promising candidate for its use in fuel cells.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Application of texture analysis methods for the characterization of cultured meat

Mechanical characterization supposes a key step in the development of cultured meat to help mimicking the sensorial properties of already existing commercial products based on traditional meat. This work presents two well stablished methods that can help studying cultured meat mechanical characteristics: texture profile analysis (double compression test) and rheology. These techniques provide data about the elastic and viscous behaviour of the samples but also values about other texture characteristics such as springiness, cohesiveness, chewiness and resilience. In this work, we present a comparison of cultured meat-based samples with commercial of the shelf common meat products (sausage, turkey and chicken breast). Results show that both Young's and Shear modulus in the cultured meat samples can be compared to commercial products in order to understand its properties. The texture characteristics for the cultured meat studied, show values within the range of commercial products. These results demonstrate the applicability of this methodology for the adjustment of mechanical properties of cultured meat products.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neighbourly modulation of transcript isoforms

The expression level and boundaries (that is, transcript start site and end) of a transcript isoform are influenced by the neighbouring genetic sequence and its transcriptional activity, but quantifying these influences with existing technologies has been hard. Now, a study in Science describes a system in which transcriptional context can be used to predict the properties of a transcript isoform and can be manipulated to modulate them.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy