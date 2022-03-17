Council Rock School District Leader Resigns: Was the Move Related to His COVID-19 Stance?

Image via Dr. Robert Fraser at LinkedIn.

Dr. Robert Fraser has resigned as superintendent of Council Rock School District. The board accepted his notice; however, the move comes amid questions about whether Dr. Fraser’s COVID-19 stance played a role. Chris English studied the case for the Bucks County Herald.

Dr. Fraser, in his sixth year as head of the district, exited amid a medical leave expiring Apr. 30.

Neither the school board as a unit nor Dr. Fraser himself are commenting on particulars.

Member Yota Pallim however, remarked that ongoing friction over COVID-19 protocols for education may have been a factor.

Her take, albeit limited because she was not on the board during the pandemic, contends that Dr. Fraser may have succumbed to pressure felt “only because he recommended the advice of the experts.” She said she viewed Dr. Fraser as “a very competent professional” with “no reason for separation.”

Palli and two other board members voted against the parting of the ways; six other members voted yea.

Dr. Fraser’s exit comes with contractually mandated financial implications. The total payout for his separation, including unused vacation and 403(b) contributions, is nearly $300,000.

The agreement further prohibits claims from either party against the other regarding the action.

The board is now in the process of hiring a replacement.

