Amid news that Wendy Williams' ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter is suing the production company who houses her almost-former daytime talk show for wrongful termination, Hunter has leaked an email from executives, in which he says proves he's responsible for many of the segments that make the show a hit. Hunter was fired in 2019 after Williams divorced him following 25 years of marriage, Hunter's mistress, and love child. He's served as her manager since before their nuptials in the 90s and reportedly brokered the deal that garnered Williams her spot on Fox. But since Williams' leave of absence in her ongoing health struggles, comedian Sherri Shepherd has been brought in as a permanent replacement with her own talk show set to premiere in Williams' time slot this fall. Now, Hunter wants the company to pay up.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO