Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

By Minglei Qu
 4 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the...

Publisher Correction: Labor induction with oxytocin in pregnant rats is not associated with oxidative stress in the fetal brain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07236-x, published online 24 February 2022. The HTML version of the original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 4, where a portion of the text was incorrectly split and captured as an image credit. The PDF version was unaffected. The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Author Correction: Octet lattice-based plate for elastic wave control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-04900-0, published online 20 January 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "GA and AC were supported by the H2020 FETOpen project BOHEME under Grant agreement No. 863179 and by the Ambizione Fellowship PZ00P2-174009. CK was supported by the H2020...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Interactions of Co, Cu, and non-metal phthalocyanines with external structures of SARS-CoV-2 using docking and molecular dynamics

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07396-w, published online 28 February 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors are grateful for the support of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq)...
COLLEGES
Infinity additive manufacturing of continuous microstructured fiber links for THz communications

In this work, a novel infinity 3D printing technique is explored to fabricate continuous few-meter-long low-loss near-zero dispersion suspended-core polypropylene fibers for application in terahertz (THz) communications. Particular attention is paid to process parameter optimization for 3D printing with low-loss polypropylene plastic. Three microstructured THz fibers were 3D printed using the standard and infinity 3D printers, and an in-depth theoretical and experimental comparison between the fibers was carried out. Transmission losses (by power) of 4.79Â dB/m, 17.34Â dB/m, and 11.13Â dB/m are experimentally demonstrated for the three fibers operating at 128Â GHz. Signal transmission with bit error rate (BER) far below the forward error correction limit (10"“3) for the corresponding three fiber types of lengths of 2Â m, 0.75Â m, and 1.6Â m are observed, and an error-free transmission is realized at the bit rates up to 5.2Â Gbps. THz imaging of the fiber near-field is used to visualize modal distributions and study optimal fiber excitation conditions. The ability to shield the fundamental mode from the environment, mechanical robustness, and ease of handling of thus developed effectively single-mode high optical performance fibers make them excellent candidates for upcoming fiber-assisted THz communications. Additionally, novel fused deposition modeling (FDM)-based infinity printing technique allows continuous fabrication of unlimited in length fibers of complex transverse geometries using advanced thermoplastic composites, which, in our opinion, is poised to become a key fabrication technique for advanced terahertz fiber manufacturing.
TECHNOLOGY
Joint integrity evaluation of laser beam welded additive manufactured Ti6Al4V sheets

The feasibility of joining laser metal deposited Ti6Al4V sheets using laser beam welding was investigated in this article. The additive manufactured sheets were joined using a 3 kW CW YLS-2000-TR ytterbium laser system. The mechanical properties and microstructure of the welded additive manufactured parts (AM welds) were compared with those of the wrought sheets welded using the same laser process. The welds were characterized and compared in terms of bead geometry, microhardness, tensile strength, fractography, and microstructure. The differences in characteristics are majorly found in the width of the bead and tensile strength. The bead width of AM welds appear wider than the wrought welds, and the wrought welds exhibited higher tensile strength and ductility than the AM welds.
ENGINEERING
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
The Industrial Shift Towards In-House Prototyping and Design via Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing (AM) is a transformative approach to industrial production that enables the creation of lighter, stronger parts and systems. This technology enables parts to be produced in intricate and complex geometries deemed difficult for traditional manufacturing methods. Additive Manufacturing has made incredible strides in the past decade, paving the way for rapid prototype development in various industries. This movement has also given birth to new companies that utilize this technology to create new products. The industrial shift towards in-house prototyping and design has led to several benefits that I will get to in this article*.
ENGINEERING
Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Additive Manufacturing Poised to Make a Value Impact on Oil & Gas Supply Chain

While supply and demand create market fluctuations in the energy industry, keeping production equipment operating smoothly remains an ongoing supply chain issue for O&G operators, independent of market conditions. Whether it is upstream, midstream or downstream operations, components that are vital to maintaining critical equipment require replacement over time. Due...
INDUSTRY
Publisher Correction: Cable bacteria reduce methane emissions from rice-vegetated soils

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-15812-w, published online 20 April 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 2b, where the y-axis was labelled "cm" when the unit should have been "mm", and the y-axis error bars should have been omitted. These have been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Publisher Correction: Tropical cyclone climatology change greatly exacerbates US extreme rainfall"“surge hazard

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01272-7, published online 3 February. In the version of this article published, NSF grant no. 2103754 was missing in the Acknowledgements section, which has been amended to read "N.L. and D.X. were supported by National Science Foundation (NSF) grant numbers ICER-1854993 and 2103754." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
PRINCETON, NJ
Publisher Correction: Activation mechanism of PINK1

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04340-2Published online 21 December 2021. This article was originally published on 21 December 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) 4.0 International License. After publication the author(s) decided to cancel the Open Access. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to a standard Springer Nature licence (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited). The original article has been corrected online.
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Reply to: 'Global predictions of coral reef dissolution in the Anthropocene'

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 58 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth & Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00364-2, published online 25 February 2022. The title of the original version of this Article was previously incorrectly given as 'COMMSENV-21-0437 Davis et al. Response to Matters Arising'....
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Desktop Metal Welcomes X-Series Line of Additive Manufacturing Systems for Metal and Ceramics into Growing Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 7, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of the X-Series line of binder jet 3D printing systems for metal and ceramic powders in a wide range of particle sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the...
TECHNOLOGY
Author Correction: Online learning for orientation estimation during translation in an insect ring attractor network

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05798-4, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Grace M. Hwang, which was incorrectly given as Grace Hwang. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Brian...
WILDLIFE

