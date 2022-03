Although rates of smoking and smoking-related cancers have declined in the United States in recent years, some people may be at higher risk for cigarette use and nicotine addiction and could therefore gain significant benefits from tobacco prevention and cessation programs. New research indicates that the prevalence of smoking in underserved communities is nearly double the national prevalence, and that smoking is linked with mental health conditions and substance use disorders in these communities. The findings are published by Wiley online in Cancer.

