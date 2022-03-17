ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

Moolah Shrine Circus begins next week

By Dominic Genetti
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EyJr_0eiGxWxa00
Circus elephant balancing on the ball in circus (MediaProduction/Getty Images)

Get ready, the circus is coming to town.

From elephants to trapeze artists, the Moolah Shrine Circus is going to be a four-day event that will be entertaining for kids of all ages, including kids at heart — that's you moms and dads.

The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri will be hosting the event that is expected to feature clowns, ponies and Arabian stallions. There will also be pony and elephant rides.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and continue through Sunday. There will be performances at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, and 10:30 a.m.  Saturday, March 26. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

General admission tickets, which includes the arena's entire 200 level, start at $18.50. Reserved tickets are $23.50 and parking is $10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Kimchi and kicking it at the station

EDWARDSVILLE - For my birthday, one of my nearest and dearest asked me what I wanted to have for my birthday dinner.  Being in Glen Carbon for my birthday weekend, I naturally chose Oriental Spoon, 229 Harvard Drive, because I love it! We affectionately call it "the Spoon." It serves authentic Korean fare. Though I usually order Oriental Spoon's spicy ramyun (which is how Oriental Spoon spells ramen on its menu) with shrimp, it was a warm day and thought soup would be too "wintery."  I went out on a limb and ordered something I never tried before - kimchi bap. Great choice, it was so good! The Spoon's kimchi bap is well-seasoned kimchi, stir-fried with rice and finished off with sesame sauce and topped with a fried egg. It's like the Spoon's version of fried rice.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
718
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy