Moolah Shrine Circus begins next week

Circus elephant balancing on the ball in circus (MediaProduction/Getty Images)

Get ready, the circus is coming to town.

From elephants to trapeze artists, the Moolah Shrine Circus is going to be a four-day event that will be entertaining for kids of all ages, including kids at heart — that's you moms and dads.

The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri will be hosting the event that is expected to feature clowns, ponies and Arabian stallions. There will also be pony and elephant rides.

Shows begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and continue through Sunday. There will be performances at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26. The final performance will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

General admission tickets, which includes the arena's entire 200 level, start at $18.50. Reserved tickets are $23.50 and parking is $10.