CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington,...

Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Ms. Opal Lee, whose march to Washington helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, has signed with CAA for representation. The 95-year-old activist is often referred to as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” after making it her life’s mission to bring national awareness to the cause. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth refers to the date in 1865 — two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas learned that they were finally free, marking the true end of slavery in America.
CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

The Istanbul-based Ertürk made his debut with “Noah Land,” which he developed as a Cannes Cinéfondation resident in 2016, and ultimately premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where it won awards for best screenplay and best actor in the international category. The wins were a first for a Turkish project at the New York festival.
Ukrainian-American Actress Mila Kunis Says Russians Are Not the Enemy

Mila Kunis is speaking out about her Ukrainian roots in a new interview with Maria Shriver. Along with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, the actress is hoping to raise $30 million to support Ukrainian refugees escaping the devastation of the Russian invasion. Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983, and...
Fox News Correspondent Benjamin Hall Out of Ukraine After Injuries

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News Channel correspondent who was injured while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for the Fox Corp.-owned network, has managed to get out of the country, according to a memo from Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media’s CEO, issued Wednesday. “Ben is alert and in good...
‘Nanny’ Star Anna Diop Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Anna Diop, who starred in the Sundance competition title Nanny and plays superhero Starfire on the DC Universe series Titans, has signed with CAA. In Nikyatu Jusu’s Nanny, Anna Diop starred as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City and trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States. The film premiered at Sundance, where it won the Grand Jury Prize, the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor.More from The Hollywood ReporterGymnastics Star Nia Dennis Signs With CAA (Exclusive)Liz Kingsman, Writer/Performer Behind London's...
CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures. The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!” she wrote at the time in a statement released on Twitter.
Hunter Biden story is the 'death of journalism': Doug Collins

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., reacted to The New York Times confirming that Hunter Biden's laptop is legit on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, saying the stunning admission marks the "death of journalism." DOUG COLLINS: It's just amazing what has happened. We've been talking about this for years. But I just...
‘Madam Secretary’ Alum Tim Daly Signs With Verve (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor Tim Daly has signed with Verve representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Daly continues to be represented by Gateway Management and attorney Howard Abramson. Daly is most recently known for his starring role in the hit CBS political drama “Madam Secretary.” He starred on the show throughout its six-season run at the broadcast network. He is also known for his starring role in the hit NBC sitcom “Wings,” playing Joe Hackett across eight seasons.
Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, warding off criticism from a key rival in Pennsylvania's heated Republican primary race for U.S. Senate, said Wednesday that he will renounce his dual citizenship in Turkey if he is elected, as the expensive campaign took on a harder and more personal edge.
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington was arrested early Tuesday. Police said at least two people were killed and three others wounded in the attacks. The suspect, Gerald Brevard was arrested in Washington...
Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on the lam with him before being discovered in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, after the couple ordered — irony alert — a Domino’s pizza.
D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza

Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza. The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to...
Solo cyclist thwarts the trucker ‘freedom convoy’ on the roads of Washington DC

The People’s Convoy trucker protest was reduced to a slow crawl in Washington DC on Saturday by one man on a bike.The convoy had made its way to the US capital earlier this month to protest pandemic restrictions (which have largely been lifted).The truckers have been frustrating residents as they slow down traffic on major roads around the notoriously traffic-jammed city.A cyclist returned the favor on Saturday by bringing the convoy to a crawl, by riding slowly in front of the line of trucks to a deafening chorus of horns behind him.A video clip of the moment quickly went viral...

