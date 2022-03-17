ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AG Paxton Supports Pro-Life Petition to Pass the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act

thekatynews.com
 3 days ago

Attorney General Paxton has joined a multistate amicus brief supporting South Carolina’s pro-life law, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from...

thekatynews.com

Inside Nova

More than 20 states back South Carolina in fetal heartbeat bill appeal

(The Center Square) – Twenty-one states filed a brief in support of South Carolina’s call for a Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals review of the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act. The brief asks for the appeals court to review a preliminary injunction of a three-judge panel’s ruling to...
POLITICS
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
WBOC

Senate Passes Sunshine Protection Act

SALISBURY, Md. - Changing the clocks twice a year could be a thing of the past. The U.S. senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act Tuesday which would make daylight saving time permanent. Supporters of the bill say more daylight during the evening would help businesses by giving more time to consumers to shop. Physician Assistant G.W. Smith says permanent daylight saving time would decrease the amount of time people have to rest, which could make underlying health conditions worse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Idaho passes near-replica of Texas’s ‘heartbeat’ ban on abortion after six weeks which lets relatives sue any doctor who performs a termination after the legal cut-off point

The Idaho Idaho House of Representatives has passed an almost identical version of Texas's 'heartbeat' ban on abortion after six weeks. It was approved by the state's lower chamber by a 51-14 majority on Monday, having previously been passed by the Idaho senate, and is now headed to Republican Governor Brad Little's desk to be signed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Bossip

US House Passes CROWN Act To Protect Black Hair From Discrimination

Year after year, BOSSIP reports racist incidents of athletes forced to cut their hair to compete, children punished in school, and Black employees harassed in the workplace or fired just for rocking their natural hair. Now the CROWN Act. NBC News reports on Friday the House passed H.R. 2116, popularly known as the CROWN Act to ban “discrimination based on an individual’s texture or style of hair” by a vote of 235-189.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Schools May Have Violated First Amendment Rights by Retaliating Against Contractor Based on Political Speech

From Judge Sandra Ikuta's opinion today (joined by Judges Mark Bennett and Ryan Nelson) in Riley's American Heritage Farms v. Elsasser:. This case involves a school district that severed its longstanding business relationship with a company that provides field trip venues for public school children. The school district took this step after the principal shareholder of the field trip vendor made controversial tweets on his personal social media account, and some parents complained.
#Abortion Law#Pro Life#Ag
The Post and Courier

SC Gov. Henry McMaster appealing federal court ruling against fetal heartbeat bill

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster announced his office is appealing a federal court ruling halting South Carolina's controversial ban on abortions after roughly six weeks. The appeal, announced by the governor's office March 8, is an anticipated next step in the lengthy legal battle to defend the ban McMaster signed into law in the spring of 2021.
COLUMBIA, SC
kmvt

Idaho House passes Texas-style heartbeat law

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho House passed a Texas-style heartbeat abortion law on Monday. The bill. sponsored by Patti Lodge of Huston and Steven Harris of Meridian, passed the Idaho Senate earlier this month and will now head to the Governor’s desk for signature. Senate Bill 1309...
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Threat to Abortion Rights Reaches Oregon’s Border After Idaho Passes “Heartbeat Bill”

Oregon now borders a state that outlaws most abortions. The Idaho Legislature on March 14 passed a so-called heartbeat bill that closely mirrors an abortion ban by the same name in Texas that the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block following a 5-4 vote in September. Idaho’s bill prohibits abortion of a “preborn child” once a fetal heartbeat has been detected—usually around six weeks into a pregnancy when the embryo is the size of a pomegranate seed.
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POPSUGAR

In Monumental News, the House of Representatives Passes the CROWN Act

After years of activists fighting against natural hair discrimination, on Friday March 18, the United States House of Representatives passed the CROWN Act. The act, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair," is legislation that prohibits discrimination based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, like braids, twists, locs, and knots. It was first introduced to Congress in January 2019, but this is the first step on a federal level needed to officially get the bill signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS

