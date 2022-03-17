MITCH DEISCH: MRA is celebrating 80 years

Basketball is back at the Manistee Recreation Association for the winter program—at least until the middle of March, according to a news release from Mitchell Deisch, interim director of the MRA. Deisch also said that registration for spring and travel club soccer is already underway. (Submitted Photo/Mitchell Deisch)

Over the past 80 years one predominate fixture in the greater Manistee area has been the existence of the Manistee Recreation Association.

To put 80 years into perspective, the United States of America was still within our first year of entering into World War II. The most popular song in the USA was "White Christmas" by Bing Cosby, which was in the movie “Holiday Inn.” "Casablanca" was the most popular movie of 1942.

I would like to think that many residents heard "White Christmas" and saw both "Holiday Inn" and "Casablanca" in the historic Vogue Theatre that was built in 1938. The Saint Louis Cardinals won the World Series and the Washington football team won the Super Bowl by defeating the Chicago Bears 14-6.

Established in 1942 when a group of high school students were looking for greater recreational opportunities, the MRA was created to provide these that. As a result of these youths’ vision, local municipal support, countless volunteers and donors, the MRA is celebrating its 80th anniversary providing exceptional recreational opportunities to area residents.

Over the years, the MRA has been housed in various locations including the Ramsdell Theatre, the north end of Jones Street, in the former Lincoln School (current location of CASMAN Academy) and now is currently located in the first floor of the Briny Building at 50 Filer St.

I have been involved with the MRA board since 2001. Over this time, I have served with many wonderful executive directors and staff members of the MRA. During the February board meeting, I resigned my position as MRA chair and was appointed interim executive director until the end of July.

It is my both mine and the MRA board’s professional opinion that the MRA is at a crossroad on how we move forward. Like every household and business, the MRA has struggled the past two years under the blanket of restrictions due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many challenges facing the MRA in the future. Several of these challenges including significant reliance upon municipal funding, needing to be more competitive with staff salaries and benefits, needing to develop additional sources of revenues (grants), the need for comprehensive strategic planning, and the need to change how we communicate with residents regarding MRA activities.

It is my goal to work diligently over the next five months to address these critical items. Our first step is getting 2022 budget requests out to the core group of municipalities who been constant and steady partners for decades with the MRA.

In addition to this funding, we are also going to be seeking various grants to assist the MRA with capital purchases and hopefully operational expenses. These additional operational expenses will be required to compensate our future executive director and program/office manager with a competitive wage and benefits. Our current salary and lack of benefits is not competitive in this market.

The historical success of MRA has been in a large part due to dedicated long term executive directors. The last three to four years, we have experienced significant turnover in this position and we need to get back to longer serving executive directors.

Strategic planning will also be an important project over the next five months. Essential to good strategic planning is having an understanding of how the community feels about the MRA.

To this end, we will be reaching out to various groups (participants, coaches, volunteer, municipal leaders, etc.) with a series of questions that will help the MRA board understand what strategic goals and action items are needed. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to me.

Finally, I am also hoping to share some MRA stories in this monthly guest column. Who would not like to read about playing basketball or roller skating in the Ramsdell Ballroom? If you have a great story, I would love to hear them.