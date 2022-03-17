Variety Announces Inaugural Miami Entertainment Town Honoring Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Presented by City National Bank, on April 7

The spotlight was shining right on Countess LuAnn de Lesseps during a night out at a New York City piano bar — and not for the right reasons. On Wednesday, March 16, The Real Housewives of New York City cast member, 56, was out in full force at gay piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan, where she drunkenly took to the mic. But much to her dismay, the crowd was not having it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO