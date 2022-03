If you're looking to win as many trophies as quickly as possible, taking over Liverpool is a good place to start on Football Manager 2022. Winners of both the Premier League and Champions League in recent years, the Reds are blessed with some of the best players on the planet, but their squad isn't as perfect as it might appear at face value and there are a handful of things you need to sort out if you take control.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO