Peet’s Coffee is going vegan! The company has just launched a vegan spring menu that includes Beyond Meat, JUST Egg, and Violife. The vegan market is on an upward trajectory, and so many companies worldwide are now joining in. The US plant-based market grew by 27% in 2020, and the global vegan market is expected to be worth $24.3 billion by 2026. With all of the companies that now offer animal-free options, it’s easy to find a plant-based option wherever you go nowadays.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO