CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A game after he nearly had a triple double, Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs found another way to have a lasting impact. Moments after Braden Chapman hit a layup, Dobbs received the ball on the right wing, dribbled to the paint and hit a floater that proved to be the game-winning shot in the Polar Bears’ 60-59 win over Shady Spring in the Class AAA on Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO