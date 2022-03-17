ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know the benefits of portable oxygen concentrators for seniors

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who may be diagnosed with a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or respiratory illness, life can seem a bit cumbersome having to carry around heavy and robust oxygen tanks. COPD and respiratory illness have been classified as the third leading cause of death in the world, with...

augustafreepress.com

FingerLakes1.com

Arctos Portable AC Review: 2022 urgent update – Shocking truth to know before buying Arctos Air Cooler

Arctos Portable Ac is a compact personal air cooler that cools and humidifies one’s surrounding environment for utmost relief. While the concept for such a design may seem unrealistic at first, especially seeing how much space conventional air conditioners typically require, it’s the technology that permits Arctos Portable Ac to be equally effective. If anything, a personal air cooler is far more advantageous as it delivers cool air, allowing you to cool down small and personal space without running a large air conditioner. Before running through the features, let’s take some time to absorb the technological uses here.
ELECTRONICS
Augusta Free Press

The many benefits of wearing eyeglasses

Most people will experience a need for vision correction at some point in their lives. There are many benefits to wearing eyeglasses. Wearing glasses for vision improvement is the primary reason why a person would need them. As with other health issues, maintaining your eye health should be a top priority. The fine print may become harder to read, so corrective lenses are sometimes needed. Many conditions can impair vision. However, regular eye checks can help detect them early and offer treatment with eyeglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
MassLive.com

Retire the Fire: Breathe easier knowing risks of home oxygen

Home oxygen use has become increasingly popular among older adults as hospital stays have shortened in length and home healthcare services have advanced in recent years. Oxygen is beneficial to those individuals with extreme breathing difficulties who are in need of supplemental oxygen therapy. During the past two years, home oxygen use has been a lifesaver for some who were hospitalized with COVID-19. However, precautions must be taken to keep both the person using the oxygen, as well as those living nearby, safe.
WESTFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
TEXAS STATE
Nature.com

The effect of oxygen concentration on the speciation of laser ablated uranium

In order to model the fate and transport of particles following a nuclear explosion, there must first be an understanding of individual physical and chemical processes that affect particle formation. One interaction pertinent to fireball chemistry and resultant debris formation is that between uranium and oxygen. In this study, we use laser ablation of uranium metal in different concentrations of oxygen gas, either 16O2 or 18O2, to determine the influence of oxygen on rapidly cooling uranium. Analysis of recovered particulates using infrared absorption and Raman spectroscopies indicate that the micrometer-sized particulates are predominantly amorphous UOx (am-UOx, where 3"‰â‰¤"‰x"‰â‰¤"‰4) and UO2 after ablation in 1Â atm of pure O2 and a 1% O2/Ar mixture, respectively. Energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) of particulates formed in pure O2 suggest an O/U ratio of"‰~"‰3.7, consistent with the vibrational spectroscopy analysis. Both am-UOx and UO2 particulates convert to Î±-U3O8 when heated. Lastly, experiments performed in 18O2 environments show the formation of 18O-substituted uranium oxides; vibrational frequencies for am-U18Ox are reported for the first time. When compared to literature, this work shows that cooling timescales can affect the structural composition of uranium oxides (i.e., crystalline vs. amorphous). This indicator can be used in current models of nuclear explosions to improve our predicative capabilities of chemical speciation.
PHYSICS
Augusta Free Press

2022 review: The 5 best text to speech (TTS) for business

Text to speech technology also known as TTS is one of the widely used technologies in the current marketing and virtual space. As the name suggests, it is an assistive technology that takes in textual words via any digital device and converts them to audio or voiceover to be precise. From its inception days, text to speech voices has evolved drastically. In the initial times, the outputs sounded robotic and in most cases lacked the human touch.
TECHNOLOGY
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
SCIENCE
Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Augusta Free Press

Legislation would help states beef up mental health crisis response

America is experiencing a growing mental health crisis. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and second leading cause of death for people ages 10-34. More than 100,000 Americans have died from overdoses in the last 12 months. Right now, Americans are forced to rely on...
MENTAL HEALTH
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way. Canada’s major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative. The goal of the alliance is to achieve a phased reduction in emissions from oil sands operations, reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
Augusta Free Press

Massey Cancer Center first in Mid-Atlantic to treat patients with MRI-guided radiation therapy

VCU Massey Cancer Center is the first cancer center in Virginia to offer MRI-guided radiation therapy for cancer patients, providing a novel treatment option for patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors, including prostate, lung, pancreas and liver tumors, among others. With the implementation of View Ray Inc.’s MRIdian MRI-guided linear accelerator,...
RICHMOND, VA
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Discovery: Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
SCIENCE

