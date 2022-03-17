ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students evacuated from school buildings in Esko, police at scene

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
Adam Uren

Police are at the scene at Esko Schools in northeastern Minnesota, with students evacuated from school buildings Thursday afternoon.

Esko Schools confirmed that all students and staff from Esko High School, Winterquist Elementary, and Esko Education Center were evacuated safely to St. Matthew's Church.

Esko Schools said it had received information "resulting in the evacuation protocol being initiated."

There are no further details as to the nature of this information, but media reports from northeastern Minnesota state there is a large police presence outside the schools at 2 E. Hwy. 61.

"We ask that families please wait for further information as the situation is being assessed," the school district wrote.

"Students are safely out of the school building and are being closely supervised by our excellent staff."

Esko, MN
