A Professional Psychologist Diagnoses ‘The Batman’

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman, along with our theories for The Batman 2, which are not spoilers, because they’re just stuff we made up. Warner Bros. hasn’t officially announced a sequel to The Batman. But with the film earning rave reviews and massive box office, it seems like it’s only a matter of time. Plus, the movie leaves the story on a huge cliffhanger. The Riddler has been captured — but his cellmate in Arkham Asylum turns out to be the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan; And Batman has reached a turning point in his career, as he realizing that simply personifying vengeance won’t be enough to save Gotham City. At this point, it would be shocking if it doesn’t get a second film.
