KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jefferson County man is hiking to end childhood cancer. His treks have already raised $200,000. What started as a hobby for Frank Gioscia quickly turned into a life-changing mission. There isn't a hike he doesn't like. He said that he is currently going through all the trails in the Great Smoky Mountains for the twelfth time.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO