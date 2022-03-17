ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Baltimore Orioles To Again Allow Outside Food And Drink At Camden Yards

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAZeZ_0eiGmsR300

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball is back, and so is outside food and drink at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

According to an updated copy of the Baltimore Orioles’ A-to-Z stadium guide , fans can bring in sealed food and non-alcoholic beverages “in a clear, plastic bag no larger than one-gallon in size.”

One bag is allowed per fan, and sealed drinks have to be in a plastic bottle no larger than 20 ounces.

After 560 days without fans in the stands due to the pandemic, the Orioles started the 2021 season with pod seating and other safety measures , and the team suspended a long-standing policy that fans could bring in outside food and beverages. Even after capacity restrictions were lifted in June , the policy change remained in place.

Bags are once again prohibited within the stadium, except for “medically necessary items” such as diaper bags. Clutch purses that are no larger than 5 inches by 7 inches are permitted.

The Orioles’ home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles observations on Ramón Urías’ good start, Anthony Santander looking ahead and ‘opportunity’ in Baltimore | ANALYSIS

Despite a plentiful market, the Orioles did not make a significant addition at shortstop this offseason. That decision was Ramón Urías’ gain. “Of course, I want that job,” he said Sunday, “but I just have to stay focused on the game and do what I can do.” He got off to a good start Sunday, homering in his first plate appearance of the spring in a 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. ...
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Red Sox Win 4th In a Row Beat Orioles 3-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 4th straight Spring Training game, beating the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 on Sunday afternoon, March 20th. Tanner Houck went 2.2 innings in his 1st start of the Spring, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 3. The Red Sox scored...
MLB
ESPN

Corey Dickerson, St. Louis Cardinals finalize $5M deal for 2022 season

JUPITER, Fla. -- Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday. The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Miami Marlins and Toronto Blue Jays last season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camden Yards#The Orioles#Alcoholic Beverages#Wjz#The Baltimore Orioles#The Milwaukee Brewers
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman facing ‘tough balance’ of wanting to play, not rushing return from tricep injury

A right tricep strain stemming from his last intrasquad game at the Orioles’ minor league camp will likely keep top prospect Adley Rutschman off Baltimore’s Opening Day roster, but the catcher is savoring his time in the major league atmosphere of spring training. “It’s awesome to be part of this and just to be around the guys,” Rutschman told The Baltimore Sun on Sunday morning. “I’m just ...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles observations on Trey Mancini’s new stance and old position, Jorge López’s role and the youngest player to take the field | ANALYSIS

The Orioles’ spring training camp is not even a week old, and it’s already been full of change for Trey Mancini. On Friday, he turned 30 years old. In Saturday’s 3-3 exhibition tie against the New York Yankees, he showed off a tweaked swing and stance in his 2022 spring training debut, standing much wider and less straight up. Manager Brandon Hyde told him not long after the Major League ...
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Joey Ortiz’s spring training highlight only a glimpse of what Orioles shortstop prospect can provide

If defense alone determined who the Orioles’ shortstop of the future will be, the answer might have been on display Friday at Ed Smith Stadium. Up from minor league camp for the day, Joey Ortiz, a 23-year-old prospect the Orioles drafted in 2019′s fourth round, handled the position for the final five innings of Baltimore’s first spring training game. His sixth-inning dive to his right and an ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bradenton Herald

Everything to know about Bradenton’s baseball spring training with Pittsburgh Pirates

Peanuts, Cracker Jacks and sugar-sand beaches can be found at the ball club in Bradenton, which offers a one-of-a-kind spring training experience. For baseball fans and snowbirds looking to escape the cold winters, Bradenton is beach town known for its fishing piers, shopping boutiques, family-owned restaurants, arts community and America’s favorite pastime.
BRADENTON, FL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy