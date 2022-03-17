Baltimore Orioles To Again Allow Outside Food And Drink At Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baseball is back, and so is outside food and drink at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

According to an updated copy of the Baltimore Orioles’ A-to-Z stadium guide , fans can bring in sealed food and non-alcoholic beverages “in a clear, plastic bag no larger than one-gallon in size.”

One bag is allowed per fan, and sealed drinks have to be in a plastic bottle no larger than 20 ounces.

After 560 days without fans in the stands due to the pandemic, the Orioles started the 2021 season with pod seating and other safety measures , and the team suspended a long-standing policy that fans could bring in outside food and beverages. Even after capacity restrictions were lifted in June , the policy change remained in place.

Bags are once again prohibited within the stadium, except for “medically necessary items” such as diaper bags. Clutch purses that are no larger than 5 inches by 7 inches are permitted.

The Orioles’ home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.