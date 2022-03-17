Girl, 17, Wounded In ‘Targeted’ Shooting In Glen Burnie, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was shot in Glen Burnie, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Harris Heights Avenue about 4:05 a.m. in response to a shooting, Anne Arundel County Police said. Upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

An officer gave the 17-year-old first aid until paramedics arrived to take her to the hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Based on preliminary evidence and leads, detectives believe the victim was targeted, saying it was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.