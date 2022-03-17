Inner Circle News

Abraham Maslow once said, “almost all creativity involves purposeful play.”

Parks are what make a community a community. Having a place to go outdoors to spend time with family and friends is vital for quality of life and building a strong sense of belonging.

Corona is making meaningful investments in our parks. We’re cultivating engaging, inclusive, and fun public spaces designed to spark imagination and inspire young minds through play.

Five new playgrounds have joined Corona in the last two years, and two more are on the way. Each playground has a unique personality. Castles, trains, dinosaurs, and a treasure hunt are just a few of the adventures you can explore!

Construction at Tehachapi Park has officially crossed the finish line!

Yesterday, Corona celebrated the Grand Opening of the new playground. The new playground at Tehachapi Park is an exciting race car theme in honor of Corona’s Grand Circle Raceway. Tehachapi Park is located at 2113 Siskiyou Lane.

Choo Choo – Save the Date for Corona’s new Locomotive Playground!

All aboard the imagination train! Cresta Verde Park’s brand-new playground will have a fun locomotive theme. Get ready to bounce like a boxcar and climb on a caboose. This playground will arrive at the station on Wednesday, April 6th, at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate with a Grand Opening Celebration.

Both Tehachapi and Cresta Verde Park playgrounds were funded by Prop 68 Per Capita funding.

Unveiling Two Upcoming New Playgrounds

Earlier this year, we asked kids (and kids at heart) to vote for their favorite playground designs for Border and Fairview Parks. We received over 500 responses, and at last night’s City Council Meeting, our City Council awarded the playground contract for the winning design vendor, Great Western Recreation. Construction is anticipated to begin this fall!

The Forest is a magical place to play. That’s why it’s a perfect theme for the new playground at Border Park. Kids can climb the main tree-themed structure, leap like a frog along the riverbanks, and take a spin on the giant reeds.

Journey to the stars at the upcoming playground at Fairview Park. The space-theme boasts stars, comets, and a climbable rocket ship.

Start the countdown and get ready for blast off in 2022!

Border Park Playground:

Fairview Park Playground:

While you wait, visit a few of Corona’s newest playground additions!

Completed in October 2020, the Lincoln Park Playground joined Corona as the first inclusive playground with a two-story castle as its centerpiece. The playground was made possible by Kompan, Inc. and the Corona Parks Foundation and features a castle, complete with dual towers and parapets. Because what child hasn’t imagined themselves living in a castle, fighting dragons, and saving the day?

Treasure seekers find their place at Santana Park, which is laid out like a giant treasure map. The playground opened in December 2020 with a massive pirate ship named “Crown O’ The Sea,” perfect for imagining nautical adventures. Hoist the mainsail, climb the rigging, and find the pirate's treasure.

Looking for a journey to the prehistoric past? Visit the Mountain Gate Park playground, which opened in October 2021. You will be greeted by a life-size woolly mammoth named “Tembo” (elephant in Swahili). Once you’re done saying hi, you can climb an ancient pine forest and crawl through the skeleton of a tyrannosaurus rex!