Imagine you are a health care worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that case, you understand how this profession can lead to feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, and at times, hopelessness. Dealing with these emotions effectively is critical not only to your health and well-being but also to the patients entrusted to your care as well as the people you care about at home. During this pandemic, you must recognize what stress looks like, take steps to manage it effectively, and know when and where to go if you need help.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO