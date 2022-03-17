ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi ridiculed for reading a Bono poem about Ukraine at lawmakers’ lunch

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXb2h_0eiGijsa00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was promptly ridiculed by social media users after she said she would be “be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine ” at a St Patrick’s Day lunch with lawmakers.

Responding to Ms Pelosi’s announcement, Dan Stewart of the Financial Times quipped “hasn’t the poor country suffered enough”.

“More U2 being put onto our phones without permission,” Chris Geidner of Grid News added , referencing when the U2 album Songs of Innocence appeared on all Apple devices in 2014.

Author Rumaan Alam simply said , “I’m a republican now”.

“This was designed in a lab specifically to infuriate me,” Evan Greer tweeted .

Left-wing pundit Hasan Piker joked , “maybe nukes aren’t so bad. Now I think we SHOULD do a no-fly zone”.

“The cause endures, the hope still lives, and the cringe shall never die,” political science professor Sam Rosenfeld added .

“I think she may be confused,” one Twitter user noted . “The ‘ Ukraine ’ poem I believe she’s referring to ‘by Bono’ is actually the one U2 posted last week by Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.”

On 5 March, U2 posted a rendition of the poem My Friendly Epistle, published in 1845.

“It’s true that Liberal Internationalism has been completely vindicated as an ideology, while Isolationist Nationalism and Far-Left Anti-Imperialism have exposed their failures to the world. It’s also true that we are unbearably cringe,” Oz Katerji wrote .

“I’m embarrassed for everyone involved,” one Twitter user said .

“This is genius. Then Putin will start listening to U2 and realize that war is wrong after hearing Sunday Bloody Sunday,” another account holder added .

Video emerged later on Thursday of Ms Pelosi reading the poem, before introducing Riverdance.

Comments / 32

Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Pelosi has totally lost it, when she gets confused and can't figure out how to manipulate her situation she goes all theatrical to make herself look condescending to whatever sad situation is at hand, Pelosi has no business being in charge of the house, just like Biden age has put her mind out of commission as being a leader of important situations! Term limits with cognitive test are a must if we get through to midterms with out going into WW3!

Reply(1)
45
Scott
2d ago

Sometimes vodka tells me I can dance so I guess it told drunken Nancy she should recite poetry…even if she’s clueless on who wrote it.

Reply(1)
22
userfromwhereveriam
2d ago

Teeth falling out , acting totally bizarrely, laughing .... this is embarrassing!

Reply
28
Related
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bono
Person
Saint Patrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#House#The Financial Times#Grid News#Ukrainian
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

553K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy