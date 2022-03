A Kentucky Derby champion has died. Go For Gin died Tuesday due to heart failure at the Kentucky Horse Park. The 31-year-old Go For Gin was the oldest living Kentucky Derby winner. He won the 120th run for the roses in 1994 with jockey Chris McCarron aboard. McCarron said, quote, “My memories of him giving me a second Kentucky Derby victory will remain indelible in my heart for as long as I live. Rest in peace, my old pal.” Go For Gin took up stud duty at Claiborne Farm and was later sold to Bonita Farm in Maryland. Like other great equine champions, he will be buried at the Memorial Walk of Champions at the Horse Park. A public memorial service will be held for Go For Gin at a future date.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO