Raiders sign former Bears offensive lineman Alex Bars

(670 The Score) Former Bears offensive lineman Alex Bars has signed with the Raiders.

Terms of Bars' deal in Las Vegas weren't immediately made official by the Raiders. He played in 38 games and started 11 over three seasons in Chicago.

Bars, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent as a rookie in 2019. He's the second player from Chicago to land in Las Vegas in recent days, joining former Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, whose deal with the Raiders hasn't yet become official.

Champ Kelly, a former high-ranking football executive with the Bears, is now the Raiders' assistant general manager.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .