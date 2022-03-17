ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant mother thought her ‘weird feelings’ and confusion were due to her pregnancy and a busy lifestyle until doctors told her she has an aggressive form of disease

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 31-year-old mother thought her ‘weird feelings’ and confusion were due to her pregnancy and a busy lifestyle. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she has an aggressive form of disease. On several occasions, the mother experienced some confusion, loss of muscle control down her right arm/leg and loss of...

Thanos2024
3d ago

More and more young people are coming down with some form of cancer and every year it's getting worse. We're being systematically poisoned from the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe which is causing all these unheard of problems we're seeing on a consistent basis.

Donna Barlow
2d ago

Bless you, young lady. You are a hero. I, too, am a brain tumor survivor, but mine was not malignant and they got it all. I'm also a cancer survivor. Instead of whining and feeling pity for yourself, you're busy with a fund to support research from this deadly form of cancer. I applaud you. Your family is lucky to have you. The world is better with you in it.

Stephanie1Q8Citizen
2d ago

Kudos to her & her positivity during her recovery. I'm glad they found out what was wrong & treated it quickly. I hope the seizures get to the point of nil.

Daily Mail

Mother of baby with Down's syndrome claims she was left suicidal after feeling 'pressured' into terminating her pregnancy and being told her daughter 'wouldn't live' before her condition was even confirmed

The mother of a baby with Down's syndrome claims she was 'pressured' into terminating her pregnancy after being told her daughter was 'not going to live'. Hetty Blakey, from Lincolnshire, says she was left feeling suicidal after staff at Lincoln County hospital 'handed her an abortion leaflet' before even confirming her daughter's condition.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

A Pregnancy That Would Not Result in Babies

At eight weeks pregnant, I found out the babies I was carrying were very sick with twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, which is usually fatal to fetuses and can harm the person carrying the pregnancy. I attempted to save the pregnancy by consulting doctors from Maryland to Texas to California, but none knew how best to respond. My spouse and I didn’t expect the pregnancy to result in a baby or babies, so we had mentioned it to no one.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart admits she once thought her 'dream' of having a family was 'unreachable' as she marks 19th anniversary of her 'miracle' rescue by paying tribute to her husband and three kids

Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart has marked the 19th anniversary of her rescue from her captors, saying it was a 'miracle' she was found nine months after being abducted from her family's home. The 34-year-old was famously taken from her bed at knifepoint when she was 14 years old and held...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Parents devastated after their young daughter, who wasn’t vaccinated against the virus, dies within 72 hours of testing COVID-positive

The unfortunate couple is left mourning the loss of their 7-year-old daughter, who died within 72 hours of testing positive for COVID-19. Both parents said said that their daughter had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, since she only recently became eligible and they were still considering it. The second-grader developed a severe neurological response to the coronavirus and tragically passed away on February 7. On the morning of Friday, she began feeling hot. The young girl immediately informed her parents, who checked her temperature and found it was 102.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Mother left her COVID-stricken baby in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours before the infant succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help

The 26-year-old mother reportedly left her COVID-ill 3-month-old baby son in the care of her 9-year-old son for hours without adult supervision or food or electricity. Doctors said the baby succumbed to the virus without getting any medical help. An autopsy determined that the infant died of Coronavirus complications. The mother said her son was congested and wheezing. He also had an old man dry cough and was trying to gasp for air. The mother reportedly tried to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.
DAVENPORT, IA
Shreveport Magazine

“One girl weighed less than 5 pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died”, Mom testified how she didn’t give her daughters any food or water for two weeks

The 32-year-old mom testified on Wednesday that one child weighed less than five pounds and another less than a gallon of milk when they died. The mother reportedly admitted that she along with her girlfriend and her girlfriend’s parents starved and tortured the girls intentionally. She revealed how she would often withhold food from the girls. The girls were reportedly punished for no actual reason, according to the mother. The girls acted like normal children and acted and behaved like normal children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mom says her son has never been to school and she has to keep him in isolation to stop him from getting infections after he was diagnosed with rare immune disorder

The 36-year-old mom said her 5-year-old son was reportedly born with a rare immune disorder and she has to keep him in isolation to stop him from getting infections that could be fatal for him. The boy is suffering from a rare immune disorder, haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, the mother said. The rare disease can be difficult to diagnose, because many of the symptoms can mimic severe infections or other conditions.
LOTTERY
TheDailyBeast

Mom Left Baby in Care of 9-Yr-Old Before He Died With ‘Bleeding Lungs’ From COVID-19, Police Say

An Indianapolis mom is accused of leaving her 3-month-old in the care of a 9-year-old child as the baby’s health deteriorated from COVID-19 complications. Police have detained 26-year-old Madelissa Flores on two preliminary charges of neglect in connection with the death of her baby. The infant was rushed to a hospital in November after officers performing a welfare check arrived to find neighbors administering CPR to the 3-month-old, the Indianapolis Star reports. The baby passed away at the hospital soon after and was found to have bleeding in his lungs from the virus, as well as fractured femurs. A neighbor reportedly told investigators the baby had been “alone in the dark house, screaming with no adults in sight” before he died. Flores is said to have told investigators that although he was visibly sick and “trying to gasp for air,” she “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors.” She also reportedly admitted to leaving the baby in the care of her 9-year-old child so she could visit a friend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

In middle of miscarriage, woman was pressured to pay $3,500 bill at Fort Worth hospital

Kara Gardeen knew there would be blood, cramps and grief. Her doctor had confirmed the worst: The baby she and her husband had hoped to welcome to their family had not survived. Gardeen was about nine weeks pregnant. Now, she needed to find time to take the pills that would allow the miscarriage to conclude more quickly, instead of possibly waiting days or even weeks for the miscarriage to happen naturally.
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Mail

'I've been too scared to go out in public with it yet': Bianca Wallace shares candid snap with her walking stick to help with 'spasms and loss of balance' after MS diagnosis

Bianca Wallace has shared a candid snap with her walking stick which she uses to help with 'spasms and loss of balance' due to her devastating MS diagnosis. The new girlfriend of actor Ioan Gruffudd, 29, told in a Instagram post on Thursday how she has been 'too scared to go out in public with it yet' as she further detailed her symptoms.
CELEBRITIES
The Davenport Journal is Davenport's leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

