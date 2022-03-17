ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman Reedus injured on set of 'The Walking Dead'

York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter rumors swirled on social media that the actor had...

tvinsider.com

‘Bull’ Stages ‘NCIS’ Reunion: See Sasha Alexander on Set With Michael Weatherly (PHOTOS)

Special Agents Anthony DiNozzo and Kate Todd are together again … sort of. Sasha Alexander, who played Kate for the first two seasons of NCIS, shared photos from the set of CBS’ Bull, starring Michael Weatherly, who played Tony until he left at the end of Season 13. “Reunited with this one…,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two of them sitting on a bed on Twitter. (She wrote a slightly different message alongside the photo on Instagram: “Reunited and it feels sooo goood.”)
KXLY

Norman Reedus ‘getting better’ after suffering concussion on set

Norman Reedus is “getting better” after suffering concussion on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’. The 53-year-old actor – who plays Daryl Dixon on the long-running zombie apocalypse show – has thanked well-wishers for their messages of support after it was revealed he was left injured while filming scenes for the 11th and final season of the much-loved AMC programme.
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES

