Cate Blanchett has recalled being told that her film career would be over by the time she turned 30. The actor opened up about her experience in the industry during a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.The Academy Award winner told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that in her early career she had believed she would return to the theatre.“My husband said to me – and he is so supportive – but Sean [Hayes], you mentioned when I played Queen Elizabeth, that happened… in dog years, I was over the hill by the time I made...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO