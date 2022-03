During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Natalya commented on what Brock Lesnar has been doing backstage at WWE events:. “People don’t know this and maybe this is too much to say, I don’t want to ruin Brock’s persona… Brock watches all of our matches in Gorilla. The last match that I had on SmackDown, he watched and he critiqued and gave us feedback, gave us advice, told us what we could do better. He stayed there and watched, and it was so cool getting advice from him, he’s such a badass but I really look up to him. I really like him, and he gives back.”

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO