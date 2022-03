After a pleasant spring-like day, we turn the page to more active weather just in time to kick off the weekend! Clouds increase this evening and rain and storms move in after midnight, before dawn early tomorrow. Do not be surprised if you near some rumbles of thunder! The Storm Prediction Center has the southern portion of Talbot county under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as an isolated strong storm may form and contain damaging winds and even a brief spin up.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO