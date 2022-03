Honeymoons are about following the rules. Love has rules. They’re about getting really stressed: making big sacrifices to get time off, trying to live up to your expectations of the best, most exciting, most romantic thing you could ever think of. They’re about blowing a ton of money to celebrate blowing a ton of money. That’s it, article over. Go have a traditional honeymoon.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO