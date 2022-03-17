ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

RAMAC To Honor Business Achievement

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago

RACINE – Fischer USA and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will be among the honorees at the 2022 Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) Business Awards Dinner next month. The dinner – a recognition of excellence and achievement – is planned for Thursday, April 28 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTFSN_0eiGeqNv00
Fischer USA Inc. – Credit: Fischer USA

Fischer USA, 3715 Blue Ridge Ave., will be honored as Manufacturer of the Year. The company produces and repairs high-speed spindles used in aerospace and a variety of other manufacturing segments. A division of Fischer Spindle Group of Switzerland, the company completed a $3 million, 10,000-square-foot expansion in 2019. It has about 60 employees.

Malicki Piggly Wiggly – Credit: Racine County Eye

Other RAMAC Business Awards honorees are: Russ Weyers of Pioneer Products, Business Person of the Year; Racine Metal Fab, Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship; Baby Express Racine, Apollo Award sponsored by Racine County, and Gateway Technical College, Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions Award.

Tickets are $65 per person or $440 for a table of eight (RAMAC members). Nonmembers are $80. The event starts at 4:45 p.m. with networking and a cash bar followed by dinner at 5:45 p.m. Registration deadline is April 18. Register online on the RAMAC website.

Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racine County Eye

Twin Disc Selling Racine HQ For Redevelopment

RACINE – Twin Disc Inc. is in the process of selling its venerable corporate headquarters and factory property at 1328 Racine St. to Milwaukee developer J. Jeffers & Co. Citing a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulatory filing, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Wednesday that Jeffers had its $3.25 million offer accepted for the property.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Gateway’s District Ambassador 2022-23 is Nicole Oberlin

Gateway Technical College has named its newest District Ambassador for the 2022-23 school year. Nicole Oberlin, Elkhorn Campus Ambassador, now has the added honor and responsibility of acting as the student voice, on a district-wide level, among the communities of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties. Ambassadorship also includes participation at various speaking engagements throughout the year for Gateway-sponsored events.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Over Our Head Players Presents 2022 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival￼

Over Our Head Players concluded the 2022 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival on March 6, 2022. The festival was concluded with an awards presentation for the audience’s favorite “best in snow prizes” to participants. Snowdance was produced by an ensemble cast including John Adams, Kristin Althoff, Melissa Hughes Ernest, Nicholas Hoyt, Joey Lange, Tina Paukstelis, Michael Retzlaff, and Matt Specht. The festival was sponsored by Minuteman Press.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
Racine County, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Racine County Eye

Segment of Erie Street Closed for Construction

The Village of Caledonia Police Department reports that a segment of Erie Street is closed for construction. The closure is set to only last a few days. The construction project begins around March 16, 2022, according to the Village of Caledonia Police Department’s Facebook post. Reesman’s Excavating and Grading Inc. will be replacing an aging sanitary sewer.
CALEDONIA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gateway Technical College#Piggly Wiggly#Fischer Spindle Group#Ramac Business Awards#Pioneer Products#Racine Metal Fab#Youth Apprenticeship#Baby Express Racine#Apollo Award#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Applications Now Accepted for Kiwanis Scholarships

RACINE – The Kiwanis Club of West Racine will award four (4) scholarships of $1,500 each to graduating seniors in Racine public and private high schools. Applicants must be continuing their education at accredited post-secondary institutions, including community colleges, technical schools, colleges or universities. All responses must be made...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Switzerland
Racine County Eye

2022 Racine Unified School District Summer School Enrollment Now Open

Racine Unified School District summer school enrollment is now open for the summer of 2022. Students who currently attend a Racine Unified School District school are welcome to sign up. Additionally, students who are not currently enrolled in RUSD are welcome to enroll. Registration is now open through May 31. Summer School is free to attend through RUSD.
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect until noon today, March 7, 2022. The Winter Weather advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, and the surrounding areas among east-central, south-central and southeast Wisconsin.
ENVIRONMENT
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy