RAMAC To Honor Business Achievement

RACINE – Fischer USA and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will be among the honorees at the 2022 Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) Business Awards Dinner next month. The dinner – a recognition of excellence and achievement – is planned for Thursday, April 28 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

Fischer USA Inc. – Credit: Fischer USA

Fischer USA, 3715 Blue Ridge Ave., will be honored as Manufacturer of the Year. The company produces and repairs high-speed spindles used in aerospace and a variety of other manufacturing segments. A division of Fischer Spindle Group of Switzerland, the company completed a $3 million, 10,000-square-foot expansion in 2019. It has about 60 employees.

Malicki Piggly Wiggly – Credit: Racine County Eye

Other RAMAC Business Awards honorees are: Russ Weyers of Pioneer Products, Business Person of the Year; Racine Metal Fab, Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship; Baby Express Racine, Apollo Award sponsored by Racine County, and Gateway Technical College, Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions Award.

Tickets are $65 per person or $440 for a table of eight (RAMAC members). Nonmembers are $80. The event starts at 4:45 p.m. with networking and a cash bar followed by dinner at 5:45 p.m. Registration deadline is April 18. Register online on the RAMAC website.

