RAMAC To Honor Business Achievement
RACINE – Fischer USA and Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly will be among the honorees at the 2022 Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) Business Awards Dinner next month. The dinner – a recognition of excellence and achievement – is planned for Thursday, April 28 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
Fischer USA, 3715 Blue Ridge Ave., will be honored as Manufacturer of the Year. The company produces and repairs high-speed spindles used in aerospace and a variety of other manufacturing segments. A division of Fischer Spindle Group of Switzerland, the company completed a $3 million, 10,000-square-foot expansion in 2019. It has about 60 employees.
Other RAMAC Business Awards honorees are: Russ Weyers of Pioneer Products, Business Person of the Year; Racine Metal Fab, Judy Moungey Award for Youth Apprenticeship; Baby Express Racine, Apollo Award sponsored by Racine County, and Gateway Technical College, Ascension Wisconsin Employer Solutions Award.
Tickets are $65 per person or $440 for a table of eight (RAMAC members). Nonmembers are $80. The event starts at 4:45 p.m. with networking and a cash bar followed by dinner at 5:45 p.m. Registration deadline is April 18. Register online on the RAMAC website.
